Kevin Durant Frustratingly Explains Why He Is Turning The Ball Over A Lot: "Every Night I’m Gonna Be Guarded By Five Players..."

Kevin Durant is not a happy man right now as the Brooklyn Nets find themselves near the bottom of the Eastern Conference after a woeful 2-6 start. The latest setback came in the form of a 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls, as firing head coach Steve Nash before the game didn't seem to make much of a difference in terms of the result.

It was pretty much the same story that we've seen all season, with Durant putting up big numbers but being unable to get the win. He scored 32 points against the Bulls and is averaging 32.5 points this season while shooting an excellent 52.8% from the field. The fact that the Nets only have 2 wins after this start from KD shows just how much trouble they are in, but there is one area where Durant is hurting the team and that is turnovers.

It was especially a problem against the Bulls, as he had 7 turnovers while the Bulls as a team just had 9. KD is now averaging 3.9 turnovers per game in the 2022-23 campaign, which is the most he has averaged in a season for his career. After the game, he was asked about his turnover issues, and here's what he had to say.

(starts at 1:59 mark):

“I mean, every night I’m gonna be guarded by five players, so I’m gonna turn the ball over. I’m trying to be aggressive, trying to create stuff. The whole team is gonna guard me throughout the whole season, so get used to my turnovers.”

That seems like a bit of a shot at his teammates, as he is implying that opponents are just focusing on him and it's working. He should get rid of the ball earlier if he sees a double-team coming and trust that his teammates will eventually get it going.

It didn't help matters that Kyrie Irving had his worst game of the season against the Bulls and you would expect better from him moving forward, under whoever the new head coach is. Coming back to their former head coach, Charles Barkley came to Nash's defense, as he blamed KD and Kyrie for him being fired while adding that the players were acting like idiots and fools.

