Kevin Durant On Victor Wembanyama: "The League Is Really In Trouble When He Comes In"

The show that Victor Wembanyama put on during NBA preseason games will be talked about for years. For many, it was the day Wembanyama arrived on the American stage so everyone can really understand why he's been one of the most hyped prospects in the world for the last few years. He's already been referred to as the greatest prospect in NBA Draft history. 

When someone gets a tag like that, a lot of important people notice. The best players in the league have been keeping an eye on Wembanyama. Anthony Davis and LeBron James sat courtside with him during a Lakers game they weren't playing in, while Giannis Antetokounmpo has rained praise on him. Kevin Durant has joined that club. 

"The evolution of the game has taken us this far. We got a 7'5" dude that's able to do everything on the court. It's inspiring to a lot of people. I heard a comment he said; somebody compared him to a few players in the league and he was like 'I think I'd do myself a disservice if I compared myself to one or two players. I'm going to take from everybody.' That's such a profound statement and made me a big fan of his. The league's really in trouble when he comes in. I want to see how it plays out. Everybody has been excited about his arrival to the league so we'll see what happens."

When even Kevin Durant doesn't know how to describe someone's game and is left stunned by it, you know that the player he is referring to is incredibly special. That is exactly what Wembanyama is.

Why Is Wembanyama Being Touted As The Greatest Draft Prospect Ever?

Labels like the greatest draft prospect in history are never really handed out to players in drafts, especially in a league with a 75-year history. Wembanyama is officially the scale-breaker video game character we all have created on NBA 2K come to life.

Not only is he a 7'4" center with an 8 feet wingspan, which could be enough to get him drafted at the top of the draft anyway, but Wembanyama also is a gifted dribbler and shooter, along with being able to read the court enough to make good passes. He is the complete package in a way that hasn't been presented to us before.

Hopefully, he lives up to the immense hype and expectation come October 2023 when he will be getting ready for his NBA debut.  

