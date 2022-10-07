NBA Fans React To Victor Wembanyama Spotted Sitting With LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "LeGm Already In Full Effect."

Victor Wembanyama may be just 18 years, he is already more popular than a plethora of basketball players in the NBA. The reason behind it is the fact that Wembanyama is arguably one of the most highly-rated prospects in recent times.

There's no doubt about the fact that he will be drafted in the NBA via the 2023 draft. On top of that, Vic is the outright favorite to be the number one overall pick in the next year's draft.

Wembanyama recently played in two games on American soil against G League teams. And in those two games, he left everyone in awe of his skills. So much, so that veteran NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski even labeled him as the best prospect in NBA Draft history.

Obviously, every team in the league wants to draft the French superstar, including the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James And Anthony Davis Spotted With Victor Wembanyama

The Los Angeles Lakers preseason has started, and it's full of disappointment for the iconic NBA franchise. After losing the first two games, fans expected the Lakers to make a comeback in the third game. But due to the fact that LeBron James and Anthony Davis were rested, the Purple and Gold were handed another defeat.

However, this time around, the focus of fans wasn't on the defeat. Instead, it was on Victor Wembanyama being spotted sitting together with LBJ and AD.

NBA fans were quick to notice this and made sure to react to it in a hilarious way. They labeled LeBron James as a great general manager.

Considering the Lakers were pretty bad last season, they are in need of some turnaround in luck. But it's hard to see the Lakers tank this season for Wembanyama due to LeBron James getting older. James wouldn't want to waste a season of his career. So while the jokes are funny about James trying to recruit Vic to the Lakers, there's a very slight chance it actually becomes reality.