Kevin Durant Opens Up About His Longtime Friendship With Drake

Kevin Durant has built rivalries, dynasties, and a Hall of Fame career across nearly two decades in the NBA, but off the court, one of his most enduring relationships has been with global music superstar Drake. Durant recently opened up about their longtime friendship on Not This Again with Bobbi Althoff, giving fans a rare glimpse into how one of the NBA’s greatest players and one of the world’s biggest artists became genuine friends.

“Not all of them, but I went to a lot this summer. This is the first summer I really was locked in for that long.”

When Althoff asked if the two were best friends, KD didn’t hesitate.

“I would say that. Good friends, long time—since 14, 15 years. It started off as just being fans of one another and then seeing each other a few times, kicking it, and then boom.”

Their connection began in the late 2000s, when both were ascending in their respective worlds, Durant as an emerging NBA superstar in Oklahoma City, and Drake as a Toronto rapper-turned-global phenomenon. Over time, mutual respect evolved into a genuine friendship built on loyalty, creativity, and shared ambition. Both understand what it means to live under constant scrutiny while maintaining greatness.

That authenticity was on full display recently during a Rockets vs. Raptors game, when Durant, now with Houston, shared a courtside laugh with Drake. Cameras captured the two exchanging smiles and gestures midgame, a small but telling moment that reminded fans how far their friendship has come. The clip quickly went viral, as fans celebrated the crossover between basketball culture and hip-hop royalty.

Durant finished that night with 22 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists in a 108–91 Rockets win, while Drake stayed animated courtside, cheering on his hometown team. The exchange wasn’t about competition or clout—it was simply two longtime friends enjoying the game they love.

Their relationship has had defining moments before. Back in 2018, when Durant’s Golden State Warriors faced Drake’s Toronto Raptors, the playful trash talk between them became a storyline of its own. Even during the heated 2019 NBA Finals, when Drake’s sideline antics went viral, Durant never took it personally, calling it ‘fun energy’ that adds to the spectacle of playing in Toronto.

The friendship extends far beyond the court. During Drake’s public feud with Kendrick Lamar in 2024, Durant showed quiet but unmistakable support for his friend, posting the Certified Lover Boy album cover on Instagram with no caption needed. That loyalty mirrors the respect Drake has shown Durant over the years, often shouting him out in lyrics or celebrating his achievements on social media.

Just last September, Durant was spotted at a Drake concert in Toronto alongside former WNBA star Liz Cambage. While fans speculated about their appearance, Cambage later clarified they were simply there to enjoy the show. For Durant, those concerts are less about publicity and more about reconnecting with a close friend.

Through all of Durant’s career changes from Oklahoma City to Golden State, Brooklyn, Phoenix, and now Houston, his friendship with Drake has remained steady. Two megastars in different worlds who understand the pressures of greatness, they’ve built a bond rooted in respect and shared experience. As Durant put it, what began as mutual fandom turned into something real and after nearly 15 years, it’s clear that bond runs deep.