Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Revealed The Greatest Lesson He Learned From Kobe Bryant

Kevin Durant Revealed The Greatest Lesson He Learned From Kobe Bryant

As a 12x All-Star, 10x All-NBA player, 4x Scoring Champ, and 2x Finals MVP, Kevin Durant has already established himself as one of the best basketball players ever.

No doubt, much of his success can be credited to natural talent and hard work, but Durant is also a student of the game and he has not been shy about learning and growing from others before him.

As he revealed in a chat with the media this week, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was one guy he always tried to emulate, and Durant himself even admitted as much.

"It's hard to fill them shoes and to be a Kobe Bryant. But Kobe is somebody I've been around and still study to this day, and basically, I just try to copy everything he does, same with Michael Jordan," KD said. "Those two guys just set the tone for everything you want to be as basketball players. So, I simply just try to copy them as much as I can."

Kevin Durant Shares One Key Piece Of Advice He Received From Kobe Bryant

KD did more than just watch and study Bryant, however. Like a true student of the game, he was willing to take some wisdom directly from Kobe himself and apply it to his game.

“Really, just don’t be a crybaby,” Kevin Durant said of Kobe Bryant’s advice. “I was at that age at 23 where I felt like the world revolved around me, and he was real humble with how he approached the game, how he approached his teammates, just life in general. So I just learned from watching his movements. He didn’t say much but he was an example just by how he moved and I try to emulate (that). Like I said, him and Michael (Jordan) are two dudes I emulate on and off the court what they do and it only made me better.”

It's fair to say that KD has put Kobe's advice to good use. With career averages of 27.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game on 49.8% shooting, Durant is easily one of the top scorers in the league and his play on the Nets this season has vaulted him into MVP talks once again.

For Durant, his performance this season (and throughout his career) would be enough to make even Kobe proud, and that's not something to take lightly.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant Revealed The Greatest Lesson He Learned From Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Revealed The Greatest Lesson He Learned From Kobe Bryant

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal Says He And Wilt Chamberlain Are The Only Ones To Truly Dominate The NBA
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says Wilt Chamberlain And HImself Are The Only Ones To Truly Dominate The NBA

By Nico Martinez
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
NBA Media

Jaylen Brown Gets Brutally Honest On 2021 Finals Loss Amid 21-5 Start

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed How His Worst Investment Ever Helped Him Build A $400 Million Fortune
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Admits He Took Painkillers Before Los Angeles Lakers Games

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Penny Hardaway Saying They Would've Won Titles Like Shaq And Kobe If They Stayed Together
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Penny Hardaway Saying They Would've Won Titles Like Shaq And Kobe If They Stayed Together

By Orlando Silva
Charles Barkley Urges Miami Heat To Blow Up The Roster And 'Start Over'
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Urges Miami Heat To Blow Up The Roster And 'Start Over'

By Orlando Silva
The NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Before Turning 20 Years Old
NBA

The NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Before Turning 20 Years Old

By Nick Mac
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Rumors: Lakers, Bucks And Heat Reportedly Interested In Cam Reddish
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Lakers, Bucks And Heat Reportedly Interested In Cam Reddish

By Orlando Silva
When Larry Bird Blasted Reggie Miller For Disrespecting Him: "I'm The Best F*****g Shooter In The League"
NBA Media

When Larry Bird Blasted Reggie Miller For Disrespecting Him: "I'm The Best F*****g Shooter In The League"

By Orlando Silva
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Says He Has A Great Relationship With OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti
NBA Media

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Says He Has A Great Relationship With OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Russell Westbrook Explains How Lakers Can Play Without LeBron James And Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Explains How Lakers Can Play Without LeBron James And Anthony Davis

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving's Potential Shoe Sponsor: "Sign With Puma Now!"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving's Potential Shoe Sponsor: "Sign With Puma Now!"

By Aaron Abhishek
Penny Hardaway Claims He And Shaquille O'Neal Would've Won As Many Championships As Shaq And Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

Penny Hardaway Claims He And Shaquille O'Neal Would've Won As Many Championships As Shaq And Kobe Bryant

By Orlando Silva
10 NBA Trades That Should Have Happened In 2022
NBA

10 NBA Trades That Should Have Happened In 2022

By Nick Mac
Russell Westbrook Gets Real On LeBron James: "A Great Teammate From Day One And A Better Person"
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Gets Real On LeBron James: "A Great Teammate From Day One And A Better Person"

By Aaron Abhishek