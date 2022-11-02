Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Reveals He Found Out About Steve Nash Getting Fired After Taking A Nap

Steve Nash being fired by the Brooklyn Nets is the hottest story in the media right now, and for good reason. We rarely see coaches fired right at the start of the season, but due to the Nets' poor start, it is easy to see why the team ended up taking this course of action.

Kevin Durant has recently claimed that he found out about Steve Nash getting fired after checking ESPN after a nap. It is clear that the team did not inform the superstar about the decision, as he found out about the news the same way as everyone else.

About 1:15, I woke up from my nap and turn to the right and saw it on ESPN... Shocked, you're always shocked when a move like this happens. But it's normal in the NBA... quick turnaround always in the league, especially in the season.

There is no doubt that it is surprising that the Brooklyn Nets didn't let Kevin Durant know ahead of time that Steve Nash would be getting fired. Though teams don't always let stars have input on big decisions, it seems as if a star like Kevin Durant should have at least received a memo about this.

As of right now, Kevin Durant is likely focused on having a productive season with the Brooklyn Nets. He has been playing at an MVP level, averaging 32.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 4.1 APG. Hopefully, he is able to keep this sort of production up, and if he does, it is easy to see the forward being part of the MVP conversation once again.

The Brooklyn Nets Have The Talent To Make The Finals

There is no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets have the talent to potentially get far this year. In fact, prior to the beginning of the season, Stephen A. Smith notably claimed that the Brooklyn Nets could end up making the Finals.

I’m sorry, I look at the Brooklyn Nets and all you have to show me that you gonna come to work every day and you committed to the season. I think that Brooklyn could easily represent the East in the NBA Finals."

Obviously, it is unclear as of right now if Stephen A. Smith is right about the Brooklyn Nets based on what we've seen thus far. Their start doesn't inspire confidence, but perhaps a coaching change could make them an elite team.

Of course, the Brooklyn Nets will need Kevin Durant to play at a high level to achieve their goals. Hopefully, we see the star continue to show out this season after a tough playoff run, and we'll see what ends up happening going forward.

