Kevin Durant Stopped Golden State Warriors’ Recruiting Presentation After Only 10 Minutes: “I Don’t Need To See This Stuff.”

The Kevin Durant move to the Golden State Warriors in 2016 remains one of the most controversial in NBA history. The then Oklahoma City Thunder player left his first team in the league to join the players that beat him in the playoff, which was considered a weak move by a lot of people. 

There are many stories about this team and how they got together in the Hamptons in the summer of 2016. Still, we are yet to know more details about how the Warriors convinced one of the best free agents of all time to join them six years ago. 

Bob Myers recently revealed that KD was sold on the idea of joining the Warriors from the beginning and didn't need a lot of stimulation from the team to decide to sign with them. 

Talking on "97.5 The Game", the Warriors general manager recalled how the team had prepared a big presentation to explain what was waiting for Durant if he joined the Warriors, but the player wasn't too interested in that. After 10 minutes, he stopped everything, confirming his desire to join the Dubs. 

"When we went to The Hamptons to meet with Kevin ... We had a presentation," Myers said. "We stopped it 10 minutes in. Because Kevin was looking around like, 'I don't need to see this stuff.' That's reading the room."

KD spent three seasons with the Dubs, winning two championships and two Finals MVPs before leaving to join the Brooklyn Nets, where he hasn't been close to getting the same success he had in the Bay. He's now trying to win with the Nets, studying great players to improve his level, focused on giving the best performance every night, and carrying Brooklyn through the Eastern Conference standings. 

As for the Warriors, they're still struggling to get things going, but it's better than it was a couple of weeks ago. It's been said that the Dubs should make a trade for KD to reunite that incredible team that dominated the league from 2016 through 2019.

By Orlando Silva
