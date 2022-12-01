Kevin Durant Reveals The Secret To His Success After Dropping 39 Points In Win Over Wizards

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA season is full of ups and downs, the Brooklyn Nets find themselves on the upswing after a disastrous start to their season. Guys like Yuta Wantanabe and Ben Simmons have been huge for Brooklyn's resurgence, but Kevin Durant has been the real difference-maker for the team.

This season, Durant is averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game on 54.8% shooting as the only consistent offensive force for Brooklyn.

After pulling his regular heroics again on Wednesday, with a 39-point masterpiece in a 113-107 win over the Wizards, Durant revealed his secrets to the media and explained the mentality that has allowed him to thrive on the basketball court.

“Just playing care-free basketball, that’s the best way to play,” Kevin Durant said of his hot stretch. “Sometimes when you want to win too much, you get in your own way, you distract yourself a bit, and you’re worried about the results too much. So I just try to focus on the process of each possession. I’m trying to stay mentally above everything and just keep grinding out every single possession. Every rep means something to me.”

It was another typical game for KD, who had help from his co-star Kyrie Irving with 27 points. It put them on 12-11 on the season, but there remain a lot of unanswered questions about the team.

How Far Can Kevin Durant Take The Brooklyn Nets This Season?

A few weeks ago, the Nets were looking like one of the worst teams in basketball. But after tightening up some weak spots, they have come out looking pretty solid on both ends of the floor.

With Kyrie back and playing well, and Ben Simmons finally looking like himself again, there is some real hope that the Nets can make a meaningful run.

Either way, no matter what happens, Durant is focused on hooping, and not any of the individual accolades that come with it.

"All that extra s--t like, ‘You got to win before you retire and make sure your legacy is straight,’ that’s bulls--t to me. My legacy is predicated on what Cam Thomas is learning from me and what he’ll take away to help him by the time he’s in his 10th year. That’s my legacy. What I did with Andre Roberson, the confidence I helped him build when he was in the league. That's my legacy. Being able to play with Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry and Kyrie and still be me. Yeah, that's my legacy. That's who I am. That's what I bring to the game. I can play with anybody, anywhere, at any time, and you know I'm going bring it every day. That should be my legacy."

Only time will tell how far Durant is able to take this Brooklyn team. But with this roster and head coach Jacque Vaughn at the helm, there is a sense something big could be on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant is going to keep doing what he always has: playing the game to the best of his ability.

