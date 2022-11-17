Kevin Durant Gets Real On His Legacy In The NBA: "All That Extra Stuff Is Bulls**t To Me."

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

As a 12x All-Star, 10x All-NBA player, 4x scoring champion, and 2x Finals MVP, Kevin Durant has a resume that most athletes would die for.

But for the 34-year-old superstar, he doesn't he his legacy as being tied to any accolades or awards. When he thinks about his career, it's not only about raising the Larry O'Brien trophy.

As Durant revealed a heart-to-heart with NBA insider Chris Haynes, he revealed how he sees his legacy and that winning isn't the only thing that matters to him.

(via Bleacher Report)

"All that extra s--t like, ‘You got to win before you retire and make sure your legacy is straight,’ that’s bulls--t to me. My legacy is predicated on what Cam Thomas is learning from me and what he’ll take away to help him by the time he’s in his 10th year. That’s my legacy. What I did with Andre Roberson, the confidence I helped him build when he was in the league. That's my legacy. Being able to play with Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry and Kyrie and still be me. Yeah, that's my legacy. That's who I am. That's what I bring to the game. I can play with anybody, anywhere, at any time, and you know I'm going bring it every day. That should be my legacy."

Kevin Durant Is Battling The Haters Amid Ugly Start For Nets

The past three years have been a whirlwind for KD, but this current stretch of his career is probably the one that has been the most challenging. The Nets stink and Kyrie Irving is once again away from the team while Durant is left to try and lead a squad of role-players to wins.

With all the chaos that has unfolded, Durant has been getting a lot of blame for his 'lack of leadership.'

“I’m not a leader? What the f--k does that mean?” Durant asked Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. “A lot of people say I’m not a leader because I didn’t tell Kyrie to get vaccinated. Come on. Or I didn’t condemn Kyrie for leaving the team, going out and living his life. I’m not about to tell a grown-ass man what he can and can't do with his own life and dissect his views or how he thinks about s--t. We can have a conversation and exchange perspectives on how I feel about the topic and you feel about the topic, but everybody else don't need to know or hear about our conversations because we’re grown-ass men. I don't operate like that."

Needless to say, KD is getting fed up with all the narratives about his leadership, character, and legacy. The last few months have been an absolute mess, for sure, but KD is still doing his job and showing up to work every day. Somehow, he's still dominating the game just like he always has.

The good news for Kevin is that Irving should be back soon. According to the latest reports, the star point guard is nearing completion of his conditions and could rejoin the squad as early as Sunday.

We will see what his impact means to the club and if they are able to bounce back from their horrendous start.