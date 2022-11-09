Skip to main content

Kevin Garnett Reveals Kobe Bryant's Real Reaction After He Decided To Join The Boston Celtics: "You Saw My Messages!"

Kevin Garnett Reveals Kobe Bryant's Real Reaction After He Decided To Join The Boston Celtics: "You Saw My Messages!"

The Boston Celtics had been a franchise mired in mediocrity after their glory days in the 1980s but all that changed in 2007 with two blockbuster moves. The Celtics, in what has to go down as one of the greatest offseasons ever, managed to trade for All-Stars Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett, to instantly transform them into title favorites.

They teamed up with Paul Pierce to form a Big 3 that would dominate the NBA in the 2007-08 season but things could have turned out quite differently. Garnett, who recently revealed his top 5 power forwards of all time, was a sought-after commodity during that offseason, as teams lined up in the hope of acquiring arguably the best power forward in the game and one of those teams was the Lakers.

Kevin Garnett Reveals Kobe Bryant's Reaction After He Decided To Join The Boston Celtics

The Lakers were even one of the teams that Garnett ended up shortlisting and he was keen on making the move. He wanted to play with Kobe Bryant, but Garnett revealed on the BetMGM Unleashed podcast that Bryant's unresponsiveness led to him making the decision to join the Celtics.

(starts at 0:25 mark):

“Then it was down to Boston and L.A. and I wanted to talk to Kobe and I think he was in China at the time, doing for something like Nike or on his tour or something. I had to make some decisions, so I just put a couple of calls into him. I just gave him my respects, he was on his schedule. So then when I couldn't actually get in contact with him and it was just taking so long to be able to have a conversation with him, I had to make a decision. So I looked at it like it was a bigger and probably longevity play with Boston and I had to make the decision. But yeah,  I wanted to play with Kobe."

"The first time we played each other after I had got to Boston, I think it was either Christmas or something, and he’s like, ‘Man, why you ain’t call me?’. And I was like, ‘Man, I don’t wanna hear that sh**.' He kinda see my face, I'm like this on the free-throw line, I don't wanna hear that sh**, man. He's like, "man, what number you called?" I was like, "Man, stop. You got me. You saw my messages, your bodyguard, your security, they told you. I know they did it.'" Kobe then replied,  "'Man, I was in China man. Man, hold on.' He wanted to have the conversation right there and I was like, 'Hey, it's over.'" Kobe then added, "'Man! You didn't want to come to L.A.' Yes I did. How you gonna tell me what I wanted, man? I tried, I chased you dog. What do you want me to do man? Want me to come to China?"

If only he had responded! You can only wonder how differently things would have panned out if Garnett ended up on the Lakers. They would have been the favorites over Boston for the title that season and potentially could have three-peated, as Kobe ended up winning back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010 with Pau Gasol.

Garnett was obviously better than Pau and it has to go down as one of the bigger what-ifs in NBA history. KG also once recounted his first meeting with Kobe in his locker room and it would have been a sight to behold, if these two would have teamed up.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Garnett Reveals Kobe Bryant's Real Reaction After He Decided To Join The Boston Celtics: "You Saw My Messages!"
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Reveals Kobe Bryant's Real Reaction After He Decided To Join The Boston Celtics: "You Saw My Messages!"

By Gautam Varier
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: Anthony Davis And LeBron James Are Probable, Two Players Are Out

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Says 'Especially Karl Malone Didn't Want' Him To Play In The NBA Because He Had HIV: "You Could Have Just Said That To Me!"

By Divij Kulkarni
Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Disagree On Whether The Nets Should Hire Ime Udoka
NBA Media

Paul Pierce And Kevin Garnett Disagree On Whether The Nets Should Hire Ime Udoka

By Divij Kulkarni
John Salley Reveals His 5 Best NBA Players
NBA Media

John Salley Reveals His 5 Best NBA Players

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Reveals Tracy McGrady Didn't Want To Play With Him: "It Really Hurt Me That T-Mac Said That"
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Reveals Tracy McGrady Didn't Want To Play With Him: "It Really Hurt Me That T-Mac Said That"

By Divij Kulkarni
Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman The Most Likely Player To Be Traded From The Team
NBA Media

Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman The Most Likely Player To Be Traded From The Team

By Gautam Varier
Dwight Howard Explains His Altercation With Anthony Davis Last Season
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Explains His Altercation With Anthony Davis Last Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
John Salley Says Phil Jackson Intentionally Benched Kobe Bryant And Didn't Allow Him To Break Wilt Chamberlain's 100-Point Game Record
NBA Media

John Salley Says Phil Jackson Intentionally Benched Kobe Bryant And Didn't Allow Him To Break Wilt Chamberlain's 100-Point Game Record

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Terrible Start To The Season: "Man's Averaging Triple Singles"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons' Terrible Start To The Season: "Man's Averaging Triple Singles"

By Gautam Varier
Los Angeles Lakers Don't Want To Trade Their Future First-Round Picks For Myles Turner And Buddy Hield
NBA Trade Rumors

Los Angeles Lakers Don't Want To Trade Their Future First-Round Picks For Myles Turner And Buddy Hield

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA News: Mexico City Could Have The Next Expansion Team
NBA Media

NBA News: Mexico City Could Have The Next Expansion Team

By Gautam Varier
Warriors GM Bob Myers Is Confident That Jordan Poole Can Turn Things Around After A Slow Start To The Season
NBA Media

Warriors GM Bob Myers Is Confident That Jordan Poole Can Turn Things Around After A Slow Start To The Season

By Gautam Varier
John Salley Reveals His Starting 5 Of Former Teammates: “Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Isiah Thomas, Michael Jordan, and Dennis Rodman.”
NBA Media

John Salley Reveals His Starting 5 Of Former Teammates: “Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Isiah Thomas, Michael Jordan, And Dennis Rodman.”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James
NBA Media

Former NBA Big Man Explains The Shocking Reason Why LeBron James Will Never Pass Karem Abdul-Jabbar As The All-Time Leading Scorer

By Nico Martinez
Chris Broussard Believes Luka Doncic Will Have A Better Career Than Kevin Durant: "KD Has Never Led His Team To A Championship. Luka Will - Multiple Times."
NBA Media

Chris Broussard Believes Luka Doncic Will Have A Better Career Than Kevin Durant: "KD Has Never Led His Team To A Championship. Luka Will Multiple Times."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya