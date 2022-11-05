Skip to main content

Kevin Garnett Reveals His Top 5 Power Forwards Of All Time

Kevin Garnett Reveals His Top 5 Power Forwards Of All Time

After hanging the shoes, Kevin Garnett found a new passion in being an analyst. The 2008 NBA champion feels really comfortable talking about anything NBA-related, and fans really value his opinion. KG can be tough sometimes, but also a very funny and honest player who won't hesitate to call things by their names. 

In recent times, the legendary power forward talked about some serious issues happening in the league, especially the Russell Westbrook controversy, stating that he would pray for Russ' comeback. It seems like that worked well, as Westbrook has been balling recently and the Los Angeles Lakers can't be happier about it. 

He was also involved in a little controversy with Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem after he and Paul Pierce claimed the Heat's championship window is closed now. That beef between OGs is something unexpected, but we're here for it. 

Speaking of legendary players, Garnett recently revealed who he thinks are the five best power forwards in NBA history. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics legend is always very honest when he has to talk about former players and old eras. This time, he didn't include himself on the list but still came up with a pretty solid top 5. 

"If we talk from experience, I always put Sheed [Wallace] above Timmy [Duncan], just because Sheed had a 3-ball, and he was just as long as I was. He was super difficult to block, I had to do different things because he did things that I couldn't do. Karl Malone, he was super hard because he was super strong. I got Chuck [Barkley] in there because Chuck was crafty. I was able to watch Chuck dominate with the old rules... And then C-Webb."

This is a pretty interesting list, but many would argue that Garnett also deserves to be named among the greatest fours of all time. The big man was incredible during his best years, being one of the few players to win the MVP and DPOY in NBA history. Every player he named had an incredible career, but not seeing Garnett or Dirk Nowitzki on these lists is always odd.  

