Credit: Fadeaway World

Kevin Love made a big comparison between the current Cleveland Cavaliers team and the one that made history six years ago and won the first-ever championship in franchise history. The big man has been a part of both squads, and he sees some similarities there.

The 2016 Cavaliers were full of talent and had three incredible players leading the way. LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Love carried the load for that squad. They went to the NBA Finals for the second consecutive season, pulling off one of the most memorable comebacks in sports history, with James and Irving going crazy to beat the Golden State Warriors.

This season's team they have three young interesting players in, Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley, who make the fanbase dream of competing for another title soon.

Kevin Love Makes Bold Comparison Between Current Cleveland Cavaliers And The 2016 Team

Love, who remains on the team, recently compared the two squads, saying that in terms of talent, they are very similar. During a recent interview with the Cleveland Magazine, KL had this to say:

DM: You know, you’ve asked me a lot of questions. I told you that I had questions for you. I just want to know what parallels you see — I’m not saying we’re the 2016 championship team. You guys were a separate, elite entity and we’re looking to build upon what you guys have done — but do you see any similarities as far as the way we get along, the attention to detail, whatever it may be? And what can we improve on to get to that level? KL: I think talent-wise, it’s right there. When I look at our lineup, we have four All-Stars and a very deep lineup. But we were an older team. So our process, the way that we practiced was a little bit different, but our attention to detail and knowing how to operate was at a very high level. We had a level of professionalism that was all the way there. Whereas here in present day, we still have a lot to figure out but we have guys that get it. We have a team that almost feels like a college atmosphere. I’m sure it’s the same for you. Like the love we have for one another and showing up every day to work is incredible. In 2014-15, my first year here, through 2017-18, we kind of thrived under chaos, but we always found a way to get it done and win in different ways. I think this team is learning that. I think they’re taking a step in playing one more year together, us getting together in the summer, you getting traded here, fitting right in. You have the perfect personality to take part in this team, play shooting guard, play point guard, distribute, rebound, score the basketball. As we’ve seen, everybody really blends well.

This Cavaliers team is surprising a lot of people with their good performances. They are currently posting a 12-6 record, ranking 3rd in the Eastern Conference. They are exceeding expectations, and Mitchell and Garland have been dubbed the best backcourt in the NBA, which perfectly shows how great they're playing right now.

It's still early in the season to say that the Cavaliers can win the title again, but Love thinks they are on the right path to achieve good things and bring more silverware to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.



Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.