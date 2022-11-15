Former NBA Champion Says Donovan Mitchell And Darius Garland Are The Best Backcourt In The NBA: "No Offense To Ja And Bane Or Trae And Dejounte"

The Cleveland Cavaliers are buzzing with high expectations for the first time in over 2 decades without LeBron James being on the squad. The Cavaliers' front office have built one of the most promising teams in the NBA featuring a DPOY-level sophomore in Evan Mobley, former All-Star Jarret Allen, and one of the best All-Star backcourt in the NBA with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

Mitchell joined the Cavs in the summer after the team outbid the New York Knicks to get the Utah Jazz to agree to their offer. Through the first month of the season, Mitchell and Garland have been sensational, being hailed as the best backcourt in the NBA by former Cavaliers' champion Channing Frye.

“Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. All day, every day... No offense to Ja. No offense to Desmond Bane. And no offense to Dejounte and Trae.”

Garland and Mitchell are playing well enough to both be the starting guards on the Eastern Conference All-Star team. Mitchell has been a top-10 player in the league while Garland is coming off a 50-point performance.

Can The New-Look Cleveland Cavaliers Become A Future Dynasty?

With the age of the roster, there's no doubting the Cavaliers' ability to keep this core together and possibly be a dynasty. This is a team we have seen go deep into the luxury tax with LeBron to stay competitive, and they will likely do the same with this team.

The team is looking like a contender already, though they could struggle in the playoffs against more experienced rosters this season. But those playoff battles will make them sharper and more competitive in the future.

If they can season the roster and add LeBron James for his homecoming to bring another title to Cleveland, this team might be perfect for it.

