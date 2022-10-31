Skip to main content

LeBron James' Longtime Friend Cuffs The Legend Says Lakers Star Would Fit 'Perfectly' With The Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James is in the final chapter of his NBA career, playing his 20th NBA season this year. It's wonderful to see LeBron be a 25-point scorer his entire career, even at this age. What's not nice to see is a LeBron James-led team being 0-5 to start their season as the Los Angeles Lakers are, undoubtedly, the worst team in the NBA right now.

The Lakers haven't been able to surround LBJ with the pieces he needs to contend for a title, and it has been a glaring flaw of the team. Fans have been wanting to watch LeBron compete for championships even at the end of his career, so linking him to a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers after they became competitive without him for the first time in this century is very interesting. 

LeBron's friend Cuffs has tweeted about LBJ fitting perfectly with Cleveland to play alongside the current core of Cavaliers' stars like Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley.

LeBron would be the perfect wing on this roster, considering that is their biggest deficiency. LeBron signed an extension with the Lakers till 2025, so maybe after that season, James can return to Cleveland and retire on his hometown team and the team that drafted him. 

Do The Cavaliers Need LeBron James?

LeBron James definitely needs the Cavaliers and the core they have built to compete for a title. However, will the Cavs need LeBron? The team is extremely young and already among the best in the league, with a few years under their belt, they should be able to be a perennial Finals contender without LBJ.

The biggest deficiency on the Cavs roster is Isaac Okoro, who has struggled to develop at an aggressive rate like his other young teammates. He is a little undersized and not a very consistent shooter. While LeBron won't add much to the shooting, everything else he does in terms of adding pressure to the rim, playmaking, etc. would make this Cavs team almost unstoppable. 

