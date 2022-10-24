Skip to main content

Cavaliers Announcers Roast Lakers For Their Poor Start To The Season: "Poor LeBron Gonna Waste His 50th Year In The League On That Team."

Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers were one of the most talked about teams in the league. It's no surprise since the face of the league, LeBron James, dons the iconic Purple and Gold jersey. But one of the biggest reasons why the Lakers were under the spotlight was due to their underwhelming 2021-22 NBA season.

The Lakers ended up missing the playoffs despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. However, many expected the Lakers to make a comeback in the 2022-23 season.

Unfortunately, for the Laker Nation, their franchise has started the new season with a record of 0-3. Their most recent defeat came against Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Los Angeles Lakers Get Trolled By Cavaliers Announcers

Although most of the 2022-23 NBA season is ahead of us, the Lakers have already become a laughingstock for many around the league. So much so that the organization is getting trolled by other NBA franchises' announcers mid-game.

Yes, we are talking about the incident that took place during the Cavaliers' recent matchup against the Washington Wizards. The commentators were talking about how different teams have played during the first week of games of the new season, and they couldn't help themselves from roasting LeBron James and the Lakers.

"Some teams expected to do well, they have done well. The Celtics off to a nice start. Not the Lakers. Don't expect them to do well, they're not. They're having a tough tough time. They look bad. They can't play dead in the West. My goodness, poor LeBron gonna waste his 50th year in the league on that team."

The announcers didn't hold back one bit while roasting the Lakers. But at the end of the day, they are not wrong. The Lakers have started the new season 0-3, and things won't be easy for them in the future as well.  

Many have already written them off for contending for the playoffs this season too. Can the Lakers make a comeback in the coming weeks? To be honest, the chances of that happening seem bleak as of now.

