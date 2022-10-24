Skip to main content

Lakers Announcer Trolls LeBron James After He Throws Up The Worst Airball Of His 20-Year Career: "It Didn't Even Draw Net!"

LeBron James

No matter how you feel about LeBron James, there is no arguing that he is one of the best basketball players on the planet. With incredible court vision, an elite finishing ability, and an expert understanding of the game, James is a guy who can do it all on the floor.

But it doesn't mean that he's perfect and, the older he gets, the more mistakes that James makes.

LeBron James Goes Viral After Throwing Up Ugly Airball In Loss To Blazers

Against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, LeBron went viral for probably one of the worst moments of his professional career. It was a three-pointer against the Blazers that missed so badly that it didn't even move the net.

Naturally, fans blasted James, for not only air balling the shot, but for even attempting such a shot in the first place with so much time still left on the clock. Even a Lakers team announcer couldn't help but poke a little fun at the rare mistake from James.

At this stage of his career, LeBron isn't capable of doing all the things he used to. He's slower, older, and doesn't have the same step he did before.

But you have to give LeBron credit for adapting his game to match his decline. Even now, he continues to find ways to stay effective, even if there are a couple of lowlights along the way.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, even the power of James isn't enough to lift them into title contention status. Besides just not having shooters, the Lakers lack the defensive firepower to make up for it.

"If Rob Pelinka's defense attorney were here, what he'd be saying I'm sure is, 'Listen, we're going to trade Russ eventually off the record. However, we're gonna wait and see if something better than - we know (Myles) Turner and (Buddy) Hield are available. We're gonna wait and see if something better develops.' That doesn't justify two straight postseasons of building out a roster as if the 3-point line didn't exist, which is what they've done," said one NBA analyst on the Lakers.

With LeBron James, the Lakers will always have a chance to compete, but they certainly haven't made it easy for him to keep the team competitive. Besides himself and Anthony Davis, there are really no others star-caliber players on the squad, at least not any that are playing well.

And while LeBron James is having a pretty decent campaign so far, that three-point airball is closer to swimming up this season than anything else.

YOU MAY LIKE

Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."
NBA Media

LeBron James Goes Off On Reporters After Being Asked About Russell Westbrook's Late-Game Jump Shot: "You Guys Wanna Try To Talk About Russ But I'm Not Up Here Just To Do That."

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Announcer Trolls LeBron James After He Throws Up The Worst Airball Of His 20-Year Career: "It Didn't Even Draw Net!"

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Breaks His Silence On Late-Game Three-Pointer Vs. Trail Blazers

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Three With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point
NBA Media

LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Jump Shot With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Pissed Off At Russell Westbrook After He Shoots 26% In Loss To Trail Blazers: "He Might Honestly Be The Worst Player In The NBA At This Point..."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Goes Viral For Hitting The Side Of The Backboard After Being Left Open For Corner Three: "No Way lakers Getting Disrespected Like That."

By Nico Martinez
Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Strong Five-Word Message After Dropping 44 Points And 12 Rebounds In Win Over The Rockets

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Destroy Lakers After Shooting 1/16 From 3 In 1st Half vs. Blazers: "Surprised They Made One"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy Lakers After Shooting 1/16 From 3 In 1st Half vs. Blazers: "Surprised They Made One"

By Orlando Silva
Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Gets Real On Expectations For The Blazers This Season: "We Coming Out Here To Win..."

By Nico Martinez
Klay Thompson Defends Kevin Durant Against 'Bus Rider' Comments: "It Bothers Me When People Don't Talk About Kevin's Greatness"
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Defends Kevin Durant Against 'Bus Rider' Comments: "It Bothers Me When People Don't Talk About Kevin's Greatness"

By Orlando Silva
Tyrese Haliburton
NBA Media

Tyrese Haliburton Says Trade From The Kings Was The Best Thing To Happen To His Career

By Nico Martinez
Grant Williams Called Out Celtics Teammates After Allowing 120 Points To Magic: "We Didn’t Do Our Job Tonight From The Start."
NBA Media

Grant Williams Called Out Celtics Teammates After Allowing 120 Points To Magic

By Orlando Silva
lakers heat trade
NBA Trade Rumors

The Perfect Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Lakers And Heat: Russell Westbrook And A First-Round Pick For Kyle Lowry And Duncan Robinson

By Lee Tran
De'Aaron Fox Says He Canceled His Workout With Suns So They Didn't Draft Him: "Me And Devin Booker Would've Been A Nice Backcourt."
NBA Media

De'Aaron Fox Says He Canceled His Workout With Suns So They Didn't Draft Him: "Me And Devin Booker Would've Been A Nice Backcourt."

By Orlando Silva
Stephen Curry On Rivals Mocking His 'Night Night' Celebration: "We'll See If Anybody's Bold Enough To Do It."
NBA Media

Stephen Curry On Rivals Mocking His 'Night Night' Celebration: "We'll See If Anybody's Bold Enough To Do It."

By Orlando Silva
Lou Williams' Epic Response To Fan Recalling When He Had Two Wives: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn’t These Two."
NBA Media

Lou Williams' Epic Response To Fan Recalling When He Had Two Wives: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn’t These Two."

By Orlando Silva