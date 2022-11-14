NBA Fans React To Darius Garland Getting The First 50-Point Game Of The Season: "He's Proving He's A Future Superstar"

Skip to main content

The Cleveland Cavaliers entered their gameday against the Minnesota Timberwolves without 2 of their stars, the newly-acquired Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen. Naturally, the pressure on players like Darius Garland increased as they had to score enough to ensure the team wasn't in trouble against a tricky opponent.

Garland couldn't lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a win against the Wolves, as the game ended 129-124 in Minnesota's favor. Despite the loss, Garland had an incredible night, trying to single-handedly take the lead from the Wolves in the fourth quarter by going off for 27 in the period. 

This meant Garland scored 51 points through the game, the first 50-point game of the season. Fans were stunned to see the stunning offensive show by the former All-Star. 

Garland has had a slow start to the season, shooting under 40% from the field and averaging 21.1 points, 8.0 assists, and 2.3 rebounds. This game proves that DG is on the right path to finding his form again after minor injury concerns hampered him to start the season,

Are The Cleveland Cavaliers Championship Contenders?

Even though they lost the game, the Cavaliers are still among the top seeds in the East with their 8-5 record. The team is definitely looking better than their record, as minor injuries around the roster have caused players to not have continuity with the playing lineups.

The team has almost everything except a lockdown perimeter defender, though Isaac Okoro has shown flashes of his capability but lost his place in the lineup for the offensive spark that Caris LeVert provides. They have the right ingredients for a title push, but this season might not be the one where they can win a title by virtue of more experienced teams facing off against them in the playoffs. 

The ages of the Cavs' young stars make them a scary out in the future. Maybe LeBron James comes home one day and is the piece that puts this menacing Cavs team over the top. 

