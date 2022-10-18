Klay Thompson Fires Back After Ronnie 2K Takes Over ESPN: "Y'all Really Interviewed This Clown?"

Credit: Fadeaway World

As the media spokesman for NBA 2K, Ronnie Singh (AKA Ronnie 2K) is constantly making noise online, whether it's through social media or any other platform really.

This week, Ronnie took things to another level by invading the set of ESPN. In an interview with Malika Andrews and the NBA Today crew, he shared some pretty interesting facts about what goes behind the scenes between some of these NBA players and 2K studios.

"It's really fascinating and creates such a conversation on the internet. I think a lot of it now if these guys have been playing it forever," said Ronnie on why players care about their in-game ratings so much. "A lot of these guys coming in, that's al they've played. Right now, I think it's like getting drafted in the NBA is 1a and being in a video game is 1b. I really think it's aligned. They've learned it as an educational device and something they love so much So that's why I think 2K is so important to them... we've had some bribing along the way. I've been offered some shoes, I've been offered a variety of things. Here's the thing: Stop offering me anything. You know how you can get your rating better? Play better."

All-in-all, it made for an entertaining and highly revealing exchange, but not everybody was a fan.

On Instagram, Warriors star Klay Thompson took it upon himself to call out ESPN for even having Ronnie on their network.

"Y'all really interviewed this clown? I though NBA on ESPN meant coverage of some of the best athletes in the world? Not interviewing a promoter... do better ESPN."

Klay Thompson And Ronnie 2K Have Beef After Exchanging Several Blows On Social Media

This beef between Ronnie and Klay started pretty recently. It really began when Klay criticized 2K for his 3-point rating, which prompted a harsh response from the NBA cultural icon.

"I think it's a badge of honor for those guys," said Ronnie. "Something they definitely talk about in the locker room," Singh said. "Even though Klay said that he hadn't played NBA2K since the Dreamcast, the fact that he cares about his rating so much, I know that that's not true. I can see his gamer tag, he plays it just plenty. But I also think him in specific, he was really upset about an 88 three-point rating.

For those who don't know, an 88 rating from three is pretty darn good. In fact, it's the second-best in the game. Thompson will learn to live with it as time goes on.

Still, though, Klay has a right to feel disrespected, and he's taking out his frustration on Ronnie. Hopefully, he'll start taking it out on his opponents on the court once the season starts tomorrow.