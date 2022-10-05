Skip to main content

Kobe Bryant Revealed His Favorite Teammate And The Opponent He Would Pick To Be His Teammate

Kobe Bryant Revealed His Favorite Teammate And The Opponent He Would Pick To Be His Teammate

Kobe Bryant spent 20 long seasons in the NBA, during which he solidified his status as one of the all-time greats of the game. He enjoyed tremendous success both on an individual and team level, as he won 5 championships, 2 Finals MVPs, an MVP, and 2 scoring titles.

The list of accomplishments can go on forever, as Bryant did so many great things during his time in the league. No one would have seen this coming, though, when the Lakers traded for a 17-year-old kid coming out of high school on draft night in 1996, and it has gone down as one of the greatest moves ever made in sports history.

Kobe Bryant Revealed His Favorite Teammate And The Opponent He Would Pick To Be His Teammate

Bryant's career would last all the way to 2016, and he got to witness first-hand just how the landscape of the league was changing as the game kept evolving. Having played for so long and having competed for the biggest prize in the sport so many times, Bryant played with and against some great players. He was once asked who would be the one player he would pick to be his teammate among those he played with and against, to which Kobe had this to say.

"I played with I'd say, Derek Fisher. Just because he has the attitude of a champion. That stuff is really hard to find, a person that has that kind of grit and that togetherness and that make no excuses, get it done by any means necessary sort of attitude. He's been my favorite teammate of all time."

"Players I played against, I'd really enjoy to be teammates with (Michael) Jordan because I just feel like practices would be very interesting. It's like you go to practice and you know it's on. That's really the fun of it, it's going to practice every day and competing and it makes you better when you have teammates that push you and stuff like that and that would be really really fun."

The Fisher answer may be a bit surprising to some, but the two of them won 5 titles together with the Lakers and formed a special bond during that time. Fisher was everything Bryant mentioned there, as he was a role player who contributed to winning at seemingly every team he was on.

It is safe to say there was no surprise whatsoever when it came to an opponent Kobe would have loved to have as a teammate. He idolized Michael Jordan and copied so many of his mannerisms on the court that it almost looked like it was MJ. It would have been some sight to watch the two of them as teammates, and it could have become a reality if MJ had followed Phil Jackson to the Lakers in 1999. Ultimately he didn't, but at least we got to see some epic Kobe vs. Jordan clashes as compensation.

YOU MAY LIKE

Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One
NBA

Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One

By Eddie Bitar
Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached
NBA Media

Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade Jordan Poole If They Signed Him To A 'Decent Contract'
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Wasn’t Hurt By Draymond Green’s Punch And Was Able To Finish Practice After The Incident

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension
NBA Media

Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw
NBA Media

NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Insider Says He Saw Jordan Poole After The Altercation With Draymond Green, Confirms He Was In Good Spirits And Even Laughing During The Shooting Scrimmage
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says He Saw Jordan Poole After The Altercation With Draymond Green, Confirms He Was In Good Spirits And Even Laughing During The Shooting Scrimmage

By Aaron Abhishek
Nia Long Laughs After Reporter Asks Her If She And Ime Udoka Are Working Things Out: "Is There Any Chance For Forgiveness, Nia?"
NBA Media

Nia Long Laughs After Reporter Asks Her If She And Ime Udoka Are Working Things Out: "Is There Any Chance For Forgiveness, Nia?"

By Orlando Silva
Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson: The Epic One-On-One Matchup That Never Happened In 1990
NBA Media

Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson: The Epic One-On-One Matchup That Never Happened In 1990

By Titan Frey
Bill Simmons And Zach Lowe Speculate About Draymond Green's Future With The Golden State Warriors: "I Am Draymond Green, I Won 4 Rings For You, Where Is My Contract?"
NBA Media

Bill Simmons And Zach Lowe Speculate About Draymond Green's Future With The Golden State Warriors: "I Am Draymond Green, I Won 4 Rings For You, Where Is My Contract?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
LeBron James Wants To Own An NBA Team In Las Vegas And He Sent A Clear Message To Commissioner Adam Silver
NBA Media

LeBron James Wants To Own An NBA Team In Las Vegas And He Sent A Clear Message To Commissioner Adam Silver

By Aaron Abhishek
Brian Windhorst Says Bryce Is More Talented Than Bronny James, But Bronny Wants It More Than His Brother
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Says Bryce Is More Talented Than Bronny James, But Bronny Wants It More Than His Brother

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Richard Jefferson Protects Jordan Poole, Gives Some Insights About Draymond Green: "I Was on The Team When Dray Got Drafted. Trust Me Everyone Gets A Little Different When The Bag Coming."
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Protects Jordan Poole, Gives Some Insights About Draymond Green: "I Was on The Team When Dray Got Drafted. Trust Me Everyone Gets A Little Different When The Bag Coming."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lamar Odom Blames Drugs As The Reason He Never Got Kids With Khloe Kardashian: "I Was Getting High Like My Sperm Way Off Track But I Was Definitely In There”
NBA Media

Lamar Odom Blames Drugs As The Reason He Never Got Kids With Khloe Kardashian: "I Was Getting High Like My Sperm Way Off Track But I Was Definitely In There”

By Orlando Silva
Jamie Foxx Shared A Hilarious Story Of Kobe Bryant Clapping Back At Him After One Year Of Trash Talking Before The 2010 NBA Finals: "Do You Have Some Water? Good, Because You're Going To Choke On My Fifth Ring."
NBA Media

Jamie Foxx Shared A Hilarious Story Of Kobe Bryant Clapping Back At Him After One Year Of Trash Talking Before The 2010 NBA Finals: "Do You Have Some Water? Good, Because You're Going To Choke On My Fifth Ring."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya