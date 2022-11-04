Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving's Former Coach, Jim Boylan, Says NBA Star May Never Play For The Nets Again

Kyrie Irving

Less than 10 games into the new NBA season, the situation in Brooklyn has turned volatile. Amid the firing of Steve Nash, and the start of the process to hire his replacement, Kyrie Irving made himself the center of attention again by promoting an anti-semitic film on his social media.

In the fallout that ensued, Irving failed several tries at reconciliation, only offering an apology after the Nets handed him a 5-game suspension.

Now, people are wondering if he'll ever play in a Nets jersey again.

Kyrie Irving's Future in Brooklyn Is Under Doubt After Anti-Semitic Scandal

In an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Kyrie's former coach, Jim Boylan, got real on Irving's future with the franchise and explained that it's completely up to Irving himself what happens to him going forward.

"It's up to Kyrie whether he plays or not. I believe there's an opportunity out there for him to do some things that will help in trying to get back to the team. The other part of this that is difficult... when things like this happen, the whole team gets dragged into it. All the other players, they're gonna be asked this. They're gonna be asked these questions today. What do they think? How do they feel? They didn't have any part of it. It wasn't their doing. So, it really is a disruptive factor in the makeup of the team, and instead of players focusing in on the next game they have this swirling around and it really takes away from their ability to focus and concentrate. It makes being a teammate a lot more difficult. So you ask if Kyrie can ever get back to being a member of the Brooklyn Nets, it's gonna be up to Kyrie. But there's gonna be some residual damage done to the makeup of the team."

After everything the Nets have endured over the past three years, one has to imagine it has all started to weigh very heavily on the entire reorganization. We already know that Joe Tsai is done, and so are many other fans and experts, but there are still those who are in his corner.

In the middle of it all have been all of his teammates, who once again find themselves having to answer for Kyrie's actions.

Kyrie Irving
kyrie lakers
Kyrie Irving Stops Following Brooklyn Nets On Twitter After Getting Suspended
LeBron James Shows Brilliant Memory By Describing How The Spurs And Celtics Made The Same 3-Point Play Darvin Ham Prepared For Matt Ryan
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
Kevin Love Was Warned By His Trainer When A Cavaliers Executive Pissed Off LeBron James: "Don't Be Surprised If He Has 25 Points This Quarter."
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
Kyrie Irving
Adam Silver
NBA Fans Are Furious At Referees For Letting Ja Morant Get Away With The Same Move As Jordan Poole
LeBron James Once Explained Why Muhammad Ali Is The GOAT: ''Not Because Of What He Did In The Ring''
Luka Doncic And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are Dominating The NBA With This Insane Statistic
Robin Lopez Seems To Be The First NBA Player Who Stands Up Against Kyrie Irving
Kevin Durant
