Kyrie Irving's Former Coach, Jim Boylan, Says NBA Star May Never Play For The Nets Again

Less than 10 games into the new NBA season, the situation in Brooklyn has turned volatile. Amid the firing of Steve Nash, and the start of the process to hire his replacement, Kyrie Irving made himself the center of attention again by promoting an anti-semitic film on his social media.

In the fallout that ensued, Irving failed several tries at reconciliation, only offering an apology after the Nets handed him a 5-game suspension.

Now, people are wondering if he'll ever play in a Nets jersey again.

Kyrie Irving's Future in Brooklyn Is Under Doubt After Anti-Semitic Scandal

In an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Kyrie's former coach, Jim Boylan, got real on Irving's future with the franchise and explained that it's completely up to Irving himself what happens to him going forward.

"It's up to Kyrie whether he plays or not. I believe there's an opportunity out there for him to do some things that will help in trying to get back to the team. The other part of this that is difficult... when things like this happen, the whole team gets dragged into it. All the other players, they're gonna be asked this. They're gonna be asked these questions today. What do they think? How do they feel? They didn't have any part of it. It wasn't their doing. So, it really is a disruptive factor in the makeup of the team, and instead of players focusing in on the next game they have this swirling around and it really takes away from their ability to focus and concentrate. It makes being a teammate a lot more difficult. So you ask if Kyrie can ever get back to being a member of the Brooklyn Nets, it's gonna be up to Kyrie. But there's gonna be some residual damage done to the makeup of the team."

After everything the Nets have endured over the past three years, one has to imagine it has all started to weigh very heavily on the entire reorganization. We already know that Joe Tsai is done, and so are many other fans and experts, but there are still those who are in his corner.

In the middle of it all have been all of his teammates, who once again find themselves having to answer for Kyrie's actions.