Lakers Fans Debate Which Duo Would Win: Kobe Bryant And Pau Gasol vs. LeBron James And Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed some serious success throughout their history, there's a reason they're arguably the most famous NBA franchise worldwide. And they are tied with the Boston Celtics in terms of most NBA championships won, which means they have seen some legendary players wear the Purple and Gold over the years.

Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were an incredible tandem, as were Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. But one of the more underrated duos in the Lakers' history is Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol. Kobe and Pau took the team to the NBA Finals on three different occasions, winning two championships, they knew what they were about. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have also brought a ring to the Lakers but their other seasons together have ended in major disappointment so far.

Lakers Fans Compared Kobe Bryant And Pau Gasol With LeBron James And Anthony Davis

Now asking which one of these duos would win if they went up against one another is an interesting question. And Lakers fans on Reddit did exactly that, wondering how it would pan out if they played against one another in their primes. The answers were interesting, considering that individually, LeBron and AD might be better than Kobe and Pau, but the latter duo enjoyed more success with one another.

"Kobe/Pau > AD/Bron. Mostly believe the chemistry and the fact Kobe would run into an AD screen and shatter him lol."

"Prime LeBron and AD. I actually think Kobe is the best player in the matchup given the format and play styles. But with all due respect for Pau, he was never a consensus top-5 guy."

"I’m 41 and I think in a 2-on-2, prime LeBron and prime AD win." "AD in his best day is one of the most unique players of all time." "I think Pau is better then AD but Bron is too much for Kobe." "A rookie Bryant held his own against prime Jordan. LeBron has strength but I think Kobe would destroy him." "Hate to say it lol but Bron and AD. Kobe my favorite player ever but Pau would get torched by prime AD." "Prime Lebron & AD > Prime Kobe & Gasol." "Kobe is my favorite player ever but Prime Lebron > Prime Kobe and Prime AD > Prime Pau." "Kobe and Pau are the better duo, no question." "More skill doesn't mean more wins, Kobe and Pau for me."

At the end of the day, these are all hypotheticals, but statistically, LeBron James and Anthony Davis would be better than Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol. As Lakers though, it's no contest so far who the greater duo is, and Kobe and Pau's intangibles make a strong case for them. Lakers fans are blessed to have seen these great duos in action for multiple seasons for their team.

