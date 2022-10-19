Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Defend Their Big 3 After Tonight's Loss Against The Warriors: "The Bench Sold Us Out."

The Los Angeles Lakers may be 17-time NBA champions, but the last few years haven't been kind to the franchise. Apart from the 2019-20 NBA season, where the Lakers won the NBA Championship, the Purple and Gold have struggled to find form.

Many expected that to change in the 2022-23 NBA season as the Lakers began their season recently against the 2022 NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors. Despite Anthony Davis' comments about wanting to ruin the Dubs' ring ceremony on the season opener, the Lakers were outplayed quite easily by the Warriors.

Fortunately, everything didn't go wrong for the Lakers. The Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook actually showed up in the season opener. The trio played incredibly well but just couldn't carry the team to victory.

The Big 3 Of The Lakers Gets Huge Praise From Fans

Speaking of the Big 3 of the Lakers, which features LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, not many expected them to have good chemistry after being surrounded by a lot of drama during the offseason.

However, they proved their doubters wrong by putting in decent numbers. LeBron had 31 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists while playing 35 minutes. On the other hand, AD put in 27 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, and 2 blocks. Lastly, Russ finished the game with 19 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists while shooting 7-12 from the field.

Seeing these stats from the Big 3 was one of the only good things about the matchup against the Warriors. Evidently, Laker Nation was quick to defend them from unnecessary hate on Twitter.

Most fans agreed that the Big 3 is currently not a problem for the Lakers. They simply need a better supporting cast that can keep the team in the game when the starters get their rest. If the Lakers do not find players like that, then they are all set for another disappointing season.

