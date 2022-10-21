Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Get Worried After Anthony Davis Takes A Scary Fall: "This Could Have Been Ugly"

Anthony Davis is hoping to have a big season where he can be instrumental in the Lakers' quest to become a top team in the league again. While the workload on him and LeBron James is immense, if they can have a successful season despite all their roster issues, it'll be an accomplishment.

Davis needs to be healthy through the season for that, after missing 40 games or more in the last 2 seasons due to injuries. While he has started this season healthy, Davis had a massive scare in the Lakers' game against the Los Angeles Clippers where he jumped off the ground on a Kawhi Leonard pump fake, clattering onto the floor in a very awkward manner for a fall that could injure anybody.

Lakers fans are worried for their star player, even though he got back up and continued playing, even hitting a three. He had to sub out after visibly grimacing at the pain and later checked back into the game. 

The Lakers were fighting for the lead of the game when Davis got hurt, with the Clippers regaining a big advantage after AD had to sub out of the game. The Lakers will hope to pull off a statement win in this contest after their opening night loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Can Anthony Davis Be Healthy Throughout The Season?

Fans are already anticipating Davis to miss the next game due to lower back tightness, and nobody would blame him considering how dangerous that fall could have been. AD will definitely be sore in the morning and be forced to take a game off with his long-term health in mind.

If Davis can't stay healthy and on the court, it is going to be an incredibly tough season for the Lakers. LeBron tried his best alone last season and it didn't lead them to success, so the only solution is for AD and LeBron to work on bringing success back to LA again, together.  

 

