Lakers Fans Think Their Season Is Over After Talen Horton-Tucker Dunked On Damian Jones: "Just Blow The Team Up."

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Talen Horton-Tucker is currently a member of the Utah Jazz, coming off the bench as the team's shooting guard. He is a former member of the Los Angeles Lakers, being traded for Patrick Beverley during the summer.

Recently, Talen Horton-Tucker had a solid performance against his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers. He got 15 points while going 6-11 from the field, while also having a solid defensive performance with 3 steals.

One of the highlights for Talen Horton-Tucker was his poster dunk against Damian Jones in the game. A video of the dunk went viral, with a lot of Lakers fans joking about their season being over after getting dunked on by their former player.

ok Lakers season is officially OVER Should be zero reason that Horton Heaves a Two is putting anyone on a highlight Just blow up the team at this point THT is ASS. Couldn’t do this under the bright lights of Crypto dont let the fact that every player tuns into tracy mcgrady against the lakers distract you from the fact tht not even shooting 40% on the season We really got postered by tht ya it’s wraps He wasn’t doing this on the lakers smh THT has been balling all year long cuz the fans actually support him in Utah THT say it with your chest, telling lebron James you should have kept me! Jones should get traded for allowing that to happen THT in Utah and all of a sudden he’s Deron Williams against the Lakers now!?!? THT ending it too that’s toughhhh Can’t believe we traded him for Patrick f*cking Beverley. Yes THT is bad but he’s better than most of our clowns Talen called Damian Jones his son

Aside from this being an incredible highlight, it is easy to see why the Los Angeles Lakers fans think that their season is over. They are 2-8 as of right now, and their pathways to get better are limited.

The Los Angeles Lakers Could Make A Trade

There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers could potentially get better if they make a trade. In fact, it seems as though they are trying to acquire shooting, and a recent report revealed that they have targeted Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott in a Russell Westbrook trade.

According to a source, the Los Angeles Lakers have targeted Richardson and McDermott in a trade that would involve Russell Westbrook. However, talks haven’t gained traction because the Lakers are only willing to relinquish a pair of second round picks in return for both players. Richardson (41.9%) and McDermott (43.1%) have been shooting extremely well from three-point range this season for the Spurs. Considering the Lakers are last in the league in three-point shooting at 28.4%, Los Angeles may eventually decide to increase their offer for San Antonio’s sharpshooting duo.

Aside from trading Russell Westbrook, the Los Angeles Lakers have other options. It was reported that they could end up making Anthony Davis available in trade talks, and that move would likely signal a shift in the franchise's direction.

Hopefully, though, we do see the Los Angeles Lakers figure things out going forward with this roster. There's plenty of time for the team to bounce back, and we'll see how they respond to a disappointing loss.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.