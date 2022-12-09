LeBron James Breaks His Silence On Brittney Griner’s Release

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has been an advocate for multiple social issues for almost the entirety of his career. While many have the expectation that James will focus on basketball and not talk about things outside the sport, James has proven over his 20-year career that nothing stops him from talking about the issues in our society.

James was one of the most ardent advocates to free Brittney Griner, who was finally released yesterday after 10 months in Russia for bringing a hash vape cartridge into the country. LBJ was on the Thursday Night Football broadcast on Amazon Prime and was asked about Griner by Maverick Carter.

"I think it's a great day. As far as Americans, having BG back, in the sports world, just having her back. I know her wife misses her, I know her family misses her, and I know her club misses her, here in Phoenix. To have her as a part of the basketball brother/sisterhood once again, it's a big day for us and what we do. Kudos to the President, kudos to Kamala Harris. Like Mav said, there are many people unlawfully detained and we need to bring them back."

Griner is finally back home, so this is going to be a cause of celebration in the basketball world. LeBron is clearly overjoyed at this happening and we hope that BG returns to the court eventually, as well.

LeBron James Taking It To Another Level On The Court?

Griner has been freed a quarter way into the NBA season, where LeBron and the Lakers are struggling on the court with a 10-14 record. While they have been on a good run right now, the Lakers still have ways to go before they can be in the playoff race.

LeBron has been great since returning from a groin injury, but the team needs to make a trade to maximize their chances. They are looking at December 15 to be the day that gives them their new star, so it'll be interesting to see what happens.

