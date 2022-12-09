NBA Radio Host Explains Why Donovan Mitchell Should Be Ahead Of Anthony Davis In MVP Race This Season

Credit: Fadeaway World

After the departure of LeBron James in 2018, the Cleveland Cavaliers wasted no time reconstructing their roster. In a few short years, they went from a lottery team to a dark horse contender for the championship.

The biggest reason for Cleveland's resurgence has been the play of Donovan Mitchell, who was acquired in a trade with the Utah Jazz this past summer. As the best player since LeBron to don the Cavs jersey, he has done a solid job leading this stacked Cavs team this season.

According to Justin Termine of SiriusXM NBA Radio, he's done enough to push himself into the MVP conversation, especially over guys like Anthony Davis, who do not have a particularly glamorous record.

"All this MVP talk that is resurrected around Anthony Davis for the last week or so... he's playing for the 13th seed in the West. Mitchell is playing for the third seed. People are talking about Anthony Davis 'oh is he back in the MVP race' he is playing for the 13th seed. Mitchell is playing for the 3rd seed in the Eastern Conference and he's averaging more points and assists than Anthony Davis.

As great as Davis has been, the Lakers are still far from being a contending team and they have not shown any signs of becoming one this season.

So, for Davis, he'll have to win some more games if he wants a fair shot at MVP. For Mitchell, meanwhile, it will only be a matter of time before he forces himself into the MVP conversation if he keeps playing like this.

Donovan Mitchell Thriving In Cleveland Despite Ugly Jazz Departure

While Mitchell was a bonafide star with the Jazz, he has reached another level of play on the Cavaliers this year. According to his own words, however, he's the happiest he's ever been in his career.

“What’s done is done, and I’m happy as hell to be where I’m at,” he said. “At the end of the day, this decision was made and I don’t think I’ve been happier since I’ve been in the league. But I think for me it’s always going to be motivation to come back and play well in my hometown, but you could say that about anybody. But with what happened this summer, it’s over with, it happened and I’m happy to be with the Cavaliers.”

This season, Mitchell is averaging 29 points, 4.9 assists, and 4 rebounds per game on 49.6% shooting. The Cavs are third in the East with a 16-9 record.

Right now, it's still far too early to make any conclusive picks for MVP, but if Anthony Davis is being mentioned as a candidate, perhaps we should consider Donovan Mitchell as well, who is having one of the best seasons so his young career so far.

