Donovan Mitchell is having a great time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, enjoying himself on a team that is ready to compete for big things. The addition of Spida made the Cavs a serious threat in the Eastern Conference, and many are really excited about the results this team is getting.

Mitchell was expected to be traded to the New York Knicks over the summer, but the Utah Jazz had different plans, sending him to the Cavaliers in a move that, at least for the first 20 games of the season, paid off for them.

Now the shooting guard is living his best time in the league, going off on rivals, and even trash-talking them. This fit has been better than expected, and Mitchell is marveling about it.

Donovan Mitchell Throws Shade At Jazz When Explaining How Happy He Is On Cavaliers

So much so that the player appeared to throw shade at his old team when addressing all the summer rumors and the development of his landing in Cleveland. Talking with Stefan Bondy of the NY Daily News, Mitchell said he hasn't been as happy as he is right now.

“What’s done is done, and I’m happy as hell to be where I’m at,” he said. “At the end of the day, this decision was made and I don’t think I’ve been happier since I’ve been in the league. But I think for me it’s always going to be motivation to come back and play well in my hometown, but you could say that about anybody. But with what happened this summer, it’s over with, it happened and I’m happy to be with the Cavaliers.”

After his exit from the Jazz, he made it clear that he had no beef with Rudy Gobert or bad blood with the Jazz, but some statements can be seen as much more than Mitchell tries to show.

At least until a couple of weeks ago, this move was paying off for both the Jazz and Cavaliers. Right now, Cleveland is having a terrific season, ranking 3rd in the East, led by Spida, who is coming after everybody this season. This is his time to show he can take a team to have a deep playoff run, and he's completely focused on that.

