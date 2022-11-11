Skip to main content

Donovan Mitchell Gets Real On Relationship With Rudy Gobert

Donovan Mitchell is balling in Cleveland right now, putting everybody on notice about the young Cavaliers. They entered this season as a promising team that could make some noise this season, but things have been even better for them. The Cavs rank 2nd in the Eastern Conference standings with an 8-3 record, only trailing the incredible Milwaukee Bucks. 

Still, Mitchell and co. are surprising a lot of people with their good level, showing that they can aspire to more than being a top-4 team in the East. The shooting guard is playing more freely in Cleveland, taking the reins of the team and leading them to big wins. 

This Sunday, he'll face off against the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves, where his former teammate Rudy Gobert plays now, and this matchup is getting a lot of attention given the different realities these teams are living right now. 

As expected, Mitchell was asked about the current state of his relationship with Gobert, and he had nothing but good things to say about the Frenchman, even claiming that they have a great relationship, although many people thought they were beefing for a big chunk of their time together in Utah. 

Via Sam Amick of The Athletic

Last one for you: You’re gonna see Rudy on Sunday. How do you want people to remember that chapter?

You know, we gave Utah a lot of special moments. But you know, we didn’t get the job done. Him and I have a great relationship, despite what people may feel. On the court, it didn’t work. I don’t hate Rudy. He doesn’t hate me. It was just one of those things where it just didn’t work out, and I feel like we live in a world where everybody’s gotta hate each other and there’s gotta be some negative thing and that’s just not the case. When I see him on Sunday, I’m gonna give him a hug and smile and laugh. And when we’re on the court, it’s time to go at it. That’s really what it is.

Ever since Rudy Gobert starred in his infamous press conference, when he touched microphones from everybody and ultimately shut the NBA down, many reports suggested the relationship between the 3x DPOY and Mitchell was fractured. 

During their last season together, the rumors kept coming, and even now that they took different paths, a statement from Mitchell talking about his new teammates made people think that he's beefing with Gobert. 

Well, the player himself has shut that down, and he's focused on his new chapter and leading the Cavs back to the postseason. Mitchell has been criticized for not leading the Jazz to the postseason and this is his time to prove doubters wrong and achieve something great with the Cleveland Cavaliers

