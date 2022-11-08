Skip to main content

LeBron James Praises Cleveland Cavaliers' Roster For Their Incredible Focus On Basketball

The Cleveland Cavaliers had won 8 games in a row after an opening-day loss, with their streak coming to an end thanks to a narrow loss against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. The Cavaliers have still made the second-best start in the entire NBA, and they look like a team that means business, having added Donovan Mitchell to a promising young core during the offseason. 

The Cavs have struggled to make waves in the past, and the franchise's record is far from the best. However, they had two huge runs after drafting LeBron James and then again when he rejoined for his second stint. The Cavaliers won one of the most incredible championships in recent memory in 2016 and won the Eastern Conference on 4 separate occasions with LeBron as well. 

Moving on from a player of that caliber is never easy, but Cleveland has built an excellent young team now. They are looking like a Top 3 team in the Eastern Conference to start the season. And considering how young their core is, they will likely be contenders for years to come. And now King James has also taken time to compliment the young Cavs after they convincingly beat the Lakers recently. 

LeBron James Highlights What Has Impressed Him About The Young Cavaliers

The Lakers have had the opposite start to the Cavaliers, they are floundering at the bottom of the standings. LeBron James has started the season out of form, and there seems to be very little upside for the team. And while speculation has always been rife that Bron might leave, his latest comments about the young Cavs' core are only going to fan the flames of those rumors. 

“I’m looking at their roster and don’t see too many guys all over social media, showing off that they’ve got this and they’ve got that. Just a bunch of guys that come to work and just want to play ball.”

Not having one designated superstar has helped the Cavaliers so far, they have seen nearly all of their different stars contribute in different games. And the team is meshing together well, there is not a peep about any internal turmoil in Cleveland.  

Lebron James will be widely expected to leave the Lakers if they cannot turn it around, and the 3rd return to Cleveland is not out of the question. Despite his poor form, Bron is a legend and one of the best in the league, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him go back home again. 

