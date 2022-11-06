Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Are Hopeless After Blowout Loss To Cavaliers: "I Don't Know If This Team Can Be Fixed..."

LeBron James

After starting the season 0-5, the Lakers showed some signs of life last week, grabbing some well-earned wins to break their five-game losing streak.

Sadly for Lakers Nation, the team's success would be short-lived. Their loss to Cleveland on Sunday evening marked their second-straight defeat, and now they stand at just 2-7 overall.

It's still pretty early on in the season, but Lakers fans couldn't help but feel frustrated with the current state of their team. 

After starting off strong and building a solid lead, the Lakers fell apart in the second half, allowing Donovan Mitchell and other Cavs stars to go off when it mattered the most. Together, Cleveland's starting backcourt dropped 57 points, with another 16 coming from All-Star big man Jarrett Allen.

On the Lakers' side, a quick look at the stat sheet will tell you that the bench laid another dud tonight, which is unsurprising given how inconsistent they have been to this point. Of course, Anthony Davis also struggled to find his shot, scoring just two points in the second half. LeBron James led his team with 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists in what was another rough shooting night from him (he went 1-4 from downtown). 

Lakers Look Completely Lost Amid 2-7 Start

The lone spot for L.A. was Russell Westbrook, who was once again the best player in a Lakers jersey. Besides his resurgence, the Lakers have looked really bad, and even LeBron himself has been the subject of criticism.

The key for this Lakers team, besides shooting the ball better, is turning up their defensive intensity, which has already looked pretty solid this year.

“We don’t never want it to happen, but there are some games throughout the course of an 82-game season where you obviously just don’t have it defensively. And we didn’t have it for 48 minutes. We had it in spurts. But, we know in order for us to win, we’ve gotta defend. And, tonight, I think we had a 50-40-90 offensive night, and we still lost. So, that’s why I was talking earlier in the season about ‘it’s not about the offense, we have to defend.’ Obviously, we gotta make shots, but if we defend, we’re gonna give ourselves a better chance to win,” LeBron said after L.A.'s loss to Utah

Needless to say, the Lakers have a tall hill to climb if they want to start the process of turning this season around. With so many things to address, and so many flaws to fill, it will not be an easy task for this team to get to a place where they want to be.

In the meantime, they will likely continue to get smacked by better competitors.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Hopeless After Blowout Loss To Cavaliers: "I Don't Know If This Team Can Be Fixed..."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Disappeared In Loss To Cavs, Scored Just 2 Points In The Second Half

By Nico Martinez
Lakers Fans Compare LeBron James To Wizards Michael Jordan After Another Rough Shooting Game
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Compare LeBron James To Wizards Michael Jordan After Another Rough Shooting Game

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Gets MVP Chants From Lakers Fans For Second Straight Game

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Honors Late Rapper Takeoff Ahead Of Lakers vs. Cavaliers Duel
NBA Media

LeBron James Honors Late Rapper Takeoff Ahead Of Lakers vs. Cavaliers Duel

By Orlando Silva
Kings Fans Troll Their Own Team After They Announce A Laser Beam That Will Lit Every Time They Win A Game
NBA Media

Kings Fans Troll Their Own Team After They Announce A Laser Beam That Will Lit Every Time They Win A Game

By Orlando Silva
The Smart Trade Idea For Nets And Spurs: Ben Simmons For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, And Zach Collins
NBA Trade Rumors

The Smart Trade Idea For Nets And Spurs: Ben Simmons For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, And Zach Collins

By Lee Tran
NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return
NBA Media

NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return

By Aaron Abhishek
Saturday Night Live Hilariously Mocks Kyrie Irving Controversy: "For Now On, He Will Pretend To Not Be Anti Semitic"
NBA Media

Saturday Night Live Hilariously Mocks Kyrie Irving Controversy: "For Now On, He Will Pretend To Not Be Anti Semitic"

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Expresses Interest To Be Part Of Washington Commanders Ownership Group
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Expresses Interest To Be Part Of Washington Commanders Ownership Group

By Aaron Abhishek
Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."
NBA Media

Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Actress Millie Bobby Brown Attending Her First NBA Game: "Trae Young Saw Her And Went Crazy"
Entertainment

NBA Fans React To Actress Millie Bobby Brown Attending Her First NBA Game: "Trae Young Saw Her And Went Crazy"

By Orlando Silva
Western Conference Executive Says Good Players Won’t Be Interested In Joining Lakers During The Season
NBA Media

Western Conference Executive Says Good Players Won’t Be Interested In Joining Lakers During The Season

By Divij Kulkarni
Richard Jefferson Praises Draymond Green For Elevating Stephen Curry's Legacy
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Praises Draymond Green For Elevating Stephen Curry's Legacy

By Divij Kulkarni
Miles Bridges' Wife Mychelle Johnson Claims He Needs Serious Help And Not Jail After Domestic Violence Conviction
NBA Media

Miles Bridges' Wife Mychelle Johnson Claims He Needs Serious Help And Not Jail After Domestic Violence Conviction

By Divij Kulkarni
Doc Rivers' All-Time Team vs. Erik Spoelstra's All-Time Team: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?
NBA

Doc Rivers' All-Time Team vs. Erik Spoelstra's All-Time Team: Who Would Win A 7-Game Series?

By Nick Mac