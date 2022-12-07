Young Jayson Tatum Revealed His Favorite Player And Who He Would Go For Dinner With In An Adorable Interview With A Classmate

Jayson Tatum has been shredding the league this season, it seems like an MVP push is well underway for the Boston Celtics' superstar. Tatum led the team to the NBA Finals last season and they seem to have only gotten better since currently hold the best record in the entire league. And a lot of this has to do with Jayson, who has undisputedly become the face of the franchise.

Jayson Tatum is averaging nearly 31 points and over 8 rebounds per game, these are numbers that put him right at the top of the league. But at one point, he was just one of many children around the country hoping for a chance to make it to the NBA. And a very adorable video of him as a child being interviewed as a child has now resurfaced.

Classmate: "So Jayson, who's your favorite basketball player?"

Jayson Tatum: "Kevin Durant."

Classmate: "What school do you attend?"

Jayson Tatum: "Chaminade."

Classmate: "And who is your favorite rapper?"

Jayson Tatum: "Drake."

Classmate: "If you had to choose one person to go out for dinner with, who would it be?"

Jayson Tatum: "Kobe Bryant."

Classmate: "What's the best moment you've had in basketball?"

Jayson Tatum: "Being ranked No. 5 in the country."

That Jayson Tatum said his favorite player was Kevin Durant and he swept KD and the Brooklyn Nets in the playoffs last season is unreal. His admiration for Kobe Bryant which became apparent last season can also be seen here. And it's safe to say that he has managed to live out all of his dreams and even more.

Jayson Tatum Revealed The Embarrassing Story Of The Time He Met Michael Jordan

Tatum may have been a huge fan of Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant, and he had some great moments with both after making it to the league. But something he hadn't even thought of then also happened, and he told the story of meeting Michael Jordan.

“I remember, I walk in and I’m still nervous. MJ’s sitting down, his wife next to him, and Spike next to her. So I walk in and I’m like I’m gonna say what’s up to him before I sit down. So I’m like, I talked to him earlier, like we had a whole conversation, like I kind of knew him.

“But then I walk over to him and like my hand starts sweating. And I was like, ‘What’s up Mike?’ And when I went to go shake his hand, I knocked over his wine glass on the table and it broke. And I was like, ‘Oh let me get a napkin, let me help you out’. He was like, ‘Young fella, it’s cool, it’s good, you all right’. I turned throughout like, ‘Yo, I’m tripping.’”

That is quite the story for anyone, but Tatum has done more than enough to redeem himself in the eyes of everyone involved. As he continues to move towards reaching legendary status himself, it's amazing to think about the fact that he was just a young boy not too long ago.

