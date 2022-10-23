Skip to main content

LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Jump Shot With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point

Coming into Sunday's afternoon match against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers were optimistic about grabbing their first win of the season.

At home, with their guys healthy, the Purple and Gold started the game well enough and even built a lead in the second half before it all fell apart.

Slowly but surely, the Blazers came roaring back and started making shots when it really mattered. Meanwhile, despite the best efforts of LeBron James and Anthony Davis (who combined for 53 points), the Lakers couldn't keep up with the competition.

LeBron James' Reaction To Westbrook's Miss Goes Viral After Loss To Blazers

While Russell Westbrook was far from the only reason the Lakers lost that one, he didn't exactly play up to par (10 points on 26% shooting) and missed a late-game jump shot that let the game slip away.

Fans couldn't help but notice the face of LeBron James, who seemed visibly annoyed and frustrated with the decision.

In the clip, LeBron appears to start a shrugging motion before it cuts off, showing that he was at least somewhat unpleased with Westbrook's shot selection. With 18 seconds left in the game, and plenty still left on the shot clock, he decides to go up and elevate for a shot. He, unsurprisingly, missed, and it was one of the plays that cost his team the game.

In the end, LeBron James can only watch as the team he built crumbles before the world. 

Recently, LeBron James admitted that the Los Angeles Lakers don't have enough shooting on the roster. That is obviously a true statement, but Stephen A. Smith recently criticized LeBron James in response to the things said, noting that LeBron James was one of the people who actively encouraged the Lakers to trade away their 3PT shooters for Russell Westbrook.

“By the way LeBron, you had Kyle Kuzma. You had Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. They were members of the championship team, who by the way can put up buckets from the perimeter," said Stephen A. Smith. "And you were one of the people that encouraged the Lakers to unload that, so you could get a brother in Russell Westbrook that you yourself was on the court in Houston, in the bubble, in the playoffs against them saying he with us. Every time he had the ball.”

It didn't have to be this way for the Lakers, but poor decision-making doomed them from the start and there are no ways out now.

If LeBron James wants to save the season, he's going to have to channel a special part of his game -- and even then, it may not be enough to make a worthwhile run.

So as the King grows increasingly frustrated with his situation, one has to wonder how much more he'll be willing to take. It is only game 3 of 82, after all.

