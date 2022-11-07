Skip to main content

LeBron James Drops Truth Bomb On His Mental State Ater 2-7 Start: "Every Year Is Its Own Challenge..."

LeBron James

Amid a 2-7 start to the season, one might guess that LeBron James is less than pleased with how things have played out so far. With some major flaws on both ends of the floor, including some concerning moments from James, the Purple and Gold have fallen well short of expectations, which is saying a lot given how they were rated to enter the season.

But instead of hanging his head or letting his mind get lost in the misery of losing, LeBron is managing to keep his cool and steady the ship for his Lakers. Speaking to the media after the game, he provided a peek into his own mind as he detailed his mindset and approach to this challenging stretch.

His response was extremely interesting and very telling.

(via Spectrum SportsNet)

"Every year is its own challenge," James said. "I know what I can lean on, but I'm one guy. I can control what I can control and what I can't control, I can't worry about. You prepare yourself mentally and physically and spiritually every night to go out for battle and you give your guys energy on the floor. You talk them through things and mistakes, good things, bad things, whatever the case may be to help them through the course... But every year is its own challenge. I know for me, I can lean on things that I've experienced... but it'd be the same as me trying to explain to my kids what it's like to grow up the way I grew up. They gonna look at me like 'get the hell out my face dad! We got a nanny, a chef, a gated community, private school...' You can't. It's just different."

LeBron James isn't rattling because he's seen this type of adversity before. He knows what it's like to lose, he knows what it's like to struggle, and he knows how to keep pushing it.

This season, James is really having to call on that experience to help him navigate these early struggles. And while he has managed to keep his cool, not everyone on the team is so lucky.

As a natural leader and brilliant communicator, LeBron is more than capable of getting the right message across to his team. But it may take some time before his messages soak in.

