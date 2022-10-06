Skip to main content

LeBron James Has A Chance To Surpass Oscar Schmidt Who Scored The Most Points In Basketball History: King James Is Just 4,065 Points Behind Him

LeBron James Has A Chance To Surpass Oscar Schmidt Who Scored The Most Points In Basketball History: King James Is Just 4,065 Points Behind Him

LeBron James is ready to play in the 20th season of his amazing NBA career soon. The King will be turning 38 years old soon, but he is still somehow one of the best players in the league.

He may have lost some athleticism over the years, but LBJ has filled that void by adding other skills to his already deep bag. Considering the fact that James will be playing the 20th season of his career, his name has been in the record books several times.

Last season, James passed NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most combined points in the regular season and the playoffs. After achieving that record, James is also on the verge of passing Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in the regular season.

The King only needs to average 16.2 PPG to achieve this feat. Many believe if LeBron breaks this record of Kareem, he should unanimously be considered as the GOAT ahead of Michael Jordan.

But if that doesn't help in James getting that label, there's another record he may soon break to establish himself as the greatest basketball player of all time.

LeBron James Can Have Most Points In Basketball History

At the time of writing this article, James has 37,062 regular season points to his name. In addition to that, the L-Train has also amassed 7,631 points in the NBA playoffs. Combining them, James currently stands with 44,693 points to his name.

It's truly astonishing that LeBron has scored so many points in his career despite not being primarily considered a scorer by fans. But before you get impressed with that, there's more to James' scoring ability.

The King has appeared in 68 games for Team USA. During those games, he scored 979 points with an average of 14.4 PPG. Combining all of James' scoring feats, he currently has 45,672 points.

Despite having so many points to his name, James is still not the player with the most points in basketball history. As of now, this title belongs to Brazil basketball legend Oscar Schmidt.

Schmidt's journey began in 1974 at the age of just 16 years, when he made his club debut for S.E. Palmeiras. He would go on to play until 2003 for several different clubs and managed to score a humongous 42,044 points in 1,289 games. He had a phenomenal scoring average of 32.6 PPG.

It's not that Schmidt wasn't offered a chance to play in the NBA; he was even drafted by the New Jersey Nets in 1984, but he denied the opportunity because he wouldn't have been allowed to play for the Brazil national team had he accepted it.

Speaking of his international career, Schmidt was a mainstay in Team Brazil and appeared in 326 games, where he ended up scoring 7,693 points with an average of 23.6 PPG. When we combine his points total from club and national level, it adds up to 49,737.

As of now, LeBron James is just 4065 points away from breaking Schmidt's record. Considering that LBJ can manage to stay healthy and his scoring average doesn't take a huge dip, he should be able to surpass Schmidt in two or three seasons.

Stats via Wikipedia, StatMuse

YOU MAY LIKE

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Victor Wembanyama Is Locked For The No. 1 Pick, The San Antonio Spurs Could Start A New Dynasty With Him
NBA

2023 NBA Mock Draft: Victor Wembanyama Is Locked For The No. 1 Pick, The San Antonio Spurs Could Start A New Dynasty With Him

By Eddie Bitar
Adam Silver Asks NBA Teams Not To Tank For Victor Wembanyama: "They Should All Still Compete Very Hard Next Season.”
NBA Media

Adam Silver Asks NBA Teams Not To Tank For Victor Wembanyama: "They Should All Still Compete Very Hard Next Season.”

By Orlando Silva
“Patrick Ewing, If You Ever Put Your Hands On My Son Again...”: When John Starks' Mother Threatened Ewing After He Went After Starks For his Head-Butt On Reggie Miller
NBA Media

“Patrick Ewing, If You Ever Put Your Hands On My Son Again...”: When John Starks' Mother Threatened Ewing After He Went After Starks For his Head-Butt On Reggie Miller

By Titan Frey
Jamie Foxx Tells The Incredible Story Of Michael Jordan Calling Him “Motherf**ker” And Stealing His Date: “When He Walked Off, Everybody Walked Off With Him”
NBA Media

Jamie Foxx Tells The Incredible Story Of Michael Jordan Calling Him “Motherf**ker” And Stealing His Date: “When He Walked Off, Everybody Walked Off With Him”

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James Reveals First Impression About Supertalented Victor Wembanyama: “Everybody’s Been A Unicorn Over The Last Few Years. But He’s More Like An Alien.”
NBA Media

LeBron James Reveals First Impression About Supertalented Victor Wembanyama: “Everybody’s Been A Unicorn Over The Last Few Years. But He’s More Like An Alien.”

By Orlando Silva
Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One
NBA

Only 4 Shooting Guards Who Have Won The MVP Award: Michael Jordan Is The Only One Who Won More Than One

By Eddie Bitar
Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached
NBA Media

Ime Udoka And Nia Long Were Reportedly In An Open Relationship And Udoka Has Had Affairs Wherever He’s Coached

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade Jordan Poole If They Signed Him To A 'Decent Contract'
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Wasn’t Hurt By Draymond Green’s Punch And Was Able To Finish Practice After The Incident

By Orlando Silva
Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension
NBA Media

Klay Thompson's Comments About Jordan Poole Before Fight With Draymond Green Are Getting A New Dimension

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw
NBA Media

NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Airballed A Free Throw

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight: "He Will Be Traded And Never Play For The Warriors Again"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Do Not Completely Trust Steve Nash And That Could Cost The Brooklyn Nets A Chance At Winning The Title

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Insider Says He Saw Jordan Poole After The Altercation With Draymond Green, Confirms He Was In Good Spirits And Even Laughing During The Shooting Scrimmage
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says He Saw Jordan Poole After The Altercation With Draymond Green, Confirms He Was In Good Spirits And Even Laughing During The Shooting Scrimmage

By Aaron Abhishek
Nia Long Laughs After Reporter Asks Her If She And Ime Udoka Are Working Things Out: "Is There Any Chance For Forgiveness, Nia?"
NBA Media

Nia Long Laughs After Reporter Asks Her If She And Ime Udoka Are Working Things Out: "Is There Any Chance For Forgiveness, Nia?"

By Orlando Silva
Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson: The Epic One-On-One Matchup That Never Happened In 1990
NBA Media

Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson: The Epic One-On-One Matchup That Never Happened In 1990

By Titan Frey
Bill Simmons And Zach Lowe Speculate About Draymond Green's Future With The Golden State Warriors: "I Am Draymond Green, I Won 4 Rings For You, Where Is My Contract?"
NBA Media

Bill Simmons And Zach Lowe Speculate About Draymond Green's Future With The Golden State Warriors: "I Am Draymond Green, I Won 4 Rings For You, Where Is My Contract?"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya