Cavaliers Stun Nuggets With Epic Comeback As Mitchell And Harden Completely Take Over; 5 Key Takeaways

For most of the night, this game belonged to Denver. The Nuggets controlled the tempo, lived at the free-throw line, and led for nearly 90% of the contest. Then the fourth quarter hit, and everything flipped. Behind a fearless closing stretch from Donovan Mitchell and a throwback command performance from James Harden, the Cleveland Cavaliers ripped the game away late and walked out with a stunning 119-117 comeback win.

Cleveland didn’t win this game with pretty basketball. They won it with shot-making, toughness, and just enough defensive disruption when it mattered most. Denver had the numbers, the lead, and their MVP on the floor, and still couldn’t stop the bleeding once Mitchell and Harden went into takeover mode.

1. Donovan Mitchell Was Unstoppable When It Mattered Most

Mitchell saved his best basketball for the moments when Cleveland needed it desperately. He finished with 32 points, 10 assists, and seven made free throws, but the timing of those buckets told the real story. Over the final six minutes, Mitchell either scored or assisted on nearly every Cavaliers field goal as the Nuggets’ defense collapsed inward.

He wasn’t particularly efficient early, shooting 11-23 overall and 3-10 from deep, but he never stopped attacking. Mitchell repeatedly beat Denver’s perimeter defenders off the bounce, forcing rotations that opened the floor for cutters and shooters. When Denver switched, he punished mismatches. When they blitzed, he calmly found the open man.

The Nuggets had no clean answer late. Mitchell’s ability to get downhill flipped the foul count, slowed Denver’s pace, and completely changed the energy in the building. Cleveland was +3 in his 34 minutes, and that swing doesn’t happen without him dictating every late possession.

2. James Harden Controlled The Game Like A Superstar

This wasn’t a loud James Harden night on paper, but it was a superstar performance. Harden posted 22 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, but his fingerprints were all over the comeback. He steadied Cleveland when the offense stagnated, repeatedly walking the ball into sets that produced quality looks instead of rushed shots.

Harden shot 7-16 from the field and a perfect 6-6 at the free-throw line, but the rebounds were just as important. His 10 boards, including three offensive rebounds, extended possessions and denied Denver transition opportunities. Cleveland needed every extra look they could get, and Harden provided them.

Defensively, Harden was far more active than the stat line suggests. He recorded four blocks, repeatedly digging down on Jokic post-ups and rotating at the rim. Cleveland was +9 with Harden on the floor, and his calm decision-making late allowed Mitchell to attack without forcing the issue.

3. Jarrett Allen Quietly Dominated The Interior

Jarrett Allen may not grab headlines, but his presence kept Cleveland alive long enough for the comeback to happen. Allen finished with 22 points on 10-16 shooting and 13 rebounds, anchoring the paint on both ends while Denver leaned heavily on Nikola Jokic.

Allen’s activity on the offensive glass was crucial. He grabbed four offensive rebounds, turning missed shots into second-chance points that prevented Denver from pulling away. Every extra possession mattered in a game that Cleveland trailed for most of the night.

Defensively, Allen didn’t stop Jokic; no one really does, but he made him work. Jokic still posted 22 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists, but he also committed seven turnovers, many of them coming from traffic and late help at the rim. Allen’s verticality and patience paid off when Cleveland needed stops late.

4. Denver Let The Game Slip At The Free-Throw Line And With Turnovers

The Denver Nuggets had every reason to win against the Cleveland Cavaliers as they had attempted a league-high 35 free throws while being privileged to a 10+ point lead, but they struggled to hold the lead and control the ball when the Cleveland Cavaliers started to apply the lead defense on the Nuggets.

The Nuggets were outscored on the fast break 24-11, but because of their isolations, many of their turnovers, and poor three-point shooting (13-40 for 32%), they were unable to finish the game strong, as the three-point shooting did not provide the spacing needed on the isolation plays.

Jokic had a majority of the turnovers (7) because the defense was closing, and pushing the ball out to shooters at the last second. Essentially, Jokic had to make decisions faster than he would’ve liked.

Even though the Nuggets didn’t collapse as the Cavs were closing the lead, it still shows a lot of potential for the Cavs to utilize that in further games of the stretch on defense.

5. Cleveland’s Role Players Made Just Enough Winning Plays

Multiple players on the roster have contributed to the comeback. Jaylon Tyson scored 16 points and hit four threes. This helped open the defense for Denver. Sam Merrill scored nine points on three triples. He even had a +13 plus/minus in 25 minutes.

Cleveland stopped the clock from their bench scoring. The Cavaliers as a unit blocked eight shots and limited Denver to just 40 total points in the paint, which was huge considering their size advantage.

Cleveland had a lead for just 3% of the game and was still able to pull off the W. That shows the team’s composure, trust in their stars, and willingness to step up in the big moments.