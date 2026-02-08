4 Potential D’Angelo Russell Landing Spots Following Latest Buyout Reports

D’Angelo Russell found his time with the Dallas Mavericks being cut short after he was included in the blockbuster trade package that sent Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards. Although this would typically indicate a fresh start for a veteran guard like Russell, recent updates on the situation suggest otherwise.

Wizards GM Will Dawkins stated that D’Angelo Russell would not be reporting to Washington and could potentially be bought out, according to sources.

After becoming a free agent in the offseason last season, Russell signed with the Dallas Mavericks to help shore up their depleted backcourt and address Kyrie Irving‘s absence due to injury. While this move seemed meaningful at first, after only a few games, it became evident that the veteran guard would not have a solid role in the rotation.

In 26 games for Dallas this season, Russell averaged 10.2 points and 4.0 assists while shooting 40.5% from the field.

Although he missed 12 games leading up to the deadline, effectively marking an end to his Mavericks tenure, there is reason to believe that he could be an asset on a minimum contract. Thus, we explore the four best landing spots for D’Angelo Russell after potentially being bought out by the Washington Wizards.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors could be among the few teams that could show some interest in signing D’Angelo Russell as a free agent for the remainder of the season. While the Raptors appear to have a fairly solid rotation in place, especially with the duo of Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes leading the team, adding a veteran guard like Russell could improve their roster strength.

The Raptors have reliable pieces in the backcourt, with players like Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead asserting themselves as key rotation pieces. While this has yielded some success for Toronto, ensuring that the team has insurance in the event of injury will be crucial as the Raptors prepare to make an appearance in the postseason.

Russell is more than capable of orchestrating Toronto’s offense in the second unit. His own scoring hasn’t been as consistent this season, but as a playmaker, he remains reliable, though his decision-making regarding dictating the tempo may need to be addressed.

Former Clippers guard Chris Paul was expected to fill this role. However, with reports indicating that Toronto will be waiving the veteran after failing to move him, the Raptors could look to replace him with Russell to maintain balance within their backcourt.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are another team that may show some interest in signing a player like D’Angelo Russell at this point in the season. The Wolves made an interesting gamble in an attempt to clear up enough cap space to land Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, with their ploy failing, the Wolves will need to shore up their point guard rotation.

Given that the team is placed sixth in the West with a 32-22 record, along with its dependence on Anthony Edwards, Minnesota needs to fortify its roster to boost its chances of making a playoff appearance.

Although acquiring a young guard like Ayo Dosunmu addresses some of their issues, Minnesota is still in need of a reliable floor general. Thus, a player like Russell may present some intrigue.

Given that he had some of the most productive years of his career as Minnesota’s primary point guard, Russell may also be inclined to return to the team. Still, with some reports indicating that the Wolves may be likely to bring back Mike Conley (after trading him) on a more team-friendly contract, the avenues for a potential reunion may be limited for Russell.

Boston Celtics

Even with a significantly undermanned unit, the Boston Celtics have achieved tremendous results this campaign, placing third in the East (tied for second) with a 34-19 record. Given that they are likely to secure a playoff berth, the Celtics may see some intrigue in making some additions to their roster at this stage of the season.

Currently, the Celtics feature some solid guards, especially with Payton Pritchard playing a versatile role in the rotation. However, with Anfernee Simons being traded to the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics need a point guard to lead the second unit.

To address the lack of reliable playmaking, Boston could consider signing D’Angelo Russell to a team-friendly contract for the remainder of the season. Although his defensive contributions may not align with the Celtics’ identity, his ability to move the ball around and create opportunities could help the second unit sustain the overall scoring momentum.

Realistically, however, such a move may not be likely for a team like the Celtics. Given Boston’s preference for defensive-minded players this season, a player like Russell may not prove to be a meaningful target.

Los Angeles Clippers

D’Angelo Russell’s time in Los Angeles has typically been marked with disappointment, given that both his tenures with the Lakers have proven quite underwhelming. However, considering the Clippers’ current situation, potentially signing Russell on a minimum contract may not be out of the question.

The Clippers made a blockbuster move to send James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Darius Garland. Although this trade helped bring in a talented young playmaker, the lack of backcourt depth, specifically in the overall point guard rotation, is concerning.

While players like Kris Dunn and Bennedict Mathurin are likely to earn meaningful minutes, they primarily contribute as defensive threats, with Mathurin presenting more upside as a versatile offensive player, too. Still, with the need for playmaking, adding a player like Russell could be meaningful.

Russell may not be the ideal choice for L.A., but considering his skill set, he may be able to address some of the team’s issues off the bench.

What’s Next For D’Angelo Russell?

D’Angelo Russell is undoubtedly a talented basketball player. His ability to create his own shot and get the offense going has been a noteworthy trait since early in his career, with his playmaking demanding particular attention. However, in the past few seasons, especially since his last stint with the Lakers, the guard has seen a steady decline in both role and production.

After a disappointing term with the Mavericks, there is reason to believe that there may not be many takers on the market for a player like Russell, despite his value as a rotation piece.

At this stage in the season, most teams that are vying for playoff spots already have their rosters in place. Meanwhile, teams that are likely to tank aren’t expected to add new pieces to help improve their performance. Thus, Russell may find himself stuck in limbo, with player injuries potentially becoming the only means of making him an appealing free agent option.