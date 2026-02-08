Clippers Player Ratings: Leonard Torches T’Wolves for 41 As He Make Loud Statement In 115–96 Rout

The Clippers didn’t just beat the Timberwolves on Friday night – they flattened them. From the opening tip, this one had Kawhi Leonard’s fingerprints all over it, the kind of quiet domination that never feels rushed but leaves no doubt by the fourth quarter. Leonard scored from everywhere, defended without fouling, and dictated the tempo as Los Angeles cruised to a convincing 115-96 win that never truly felt in danger.

What made this performance stand out wasn’t just the 41 points. It was how complete the Clippers looked around their star. The ball moved, the defense stayed connected, and even the minutes from the back end of the rotation mattered. Against a Minnesota team that usually thrives on physicality, the Clippers looked calmer, sharper, and far more in control.

Kawhi Leonard: A+

Game Stats: 41 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 4 STL, 2 TOV, 14-30 FG, 5-11 3-PT FG, 8-10 FT, 34 MIN

This was one of those Kawhi games where everything feels inevitable. Leonard scored at all three levels, punished mismatches in the post, and knocked down timely threes whenever Minnesota flirted with momentum. The steals were just as impactful – he turned defense into offense repeatedly and set the tone on that end. It was vintage Kawhi: no wasted motion, no wasted possessions, just complete control.

John Collins: A-

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 6-9 FG, 3-3 3-PT FG, 29 MIN

Collins stood out and did everything in the right way. Every 3 he took was open, and he made sure Minnesota paid for messing with Leonard. It was bad to have those turnovers, but they were made in good moments and were more of the aggressive type. It was a confident display and a good way to make Minnesota hold back, as they had to focus on Collins.

Derrick Jones Jr.: B+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-3 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 28 MIN

Although Jones was less of a scorer than some of his teammates, his influence on his side of the court was undeniable. He defended and disrupted his opponents across various positions, broke up passing routes, and made some smart moves on closeout attacks. He recorded the kind of performance that is appreciated by his teammates and the coaches, which is not hugely advertised on the highlight tapes, but is so critical and important to winning the games in a convincing fashion.

Kris Dunn: A-

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 3-6 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

Dunn’s performance was super quiet, as he was the overall mastermind of the performance. He seemed to push the overall game tempo and got the shooters in the rhythm. Did not lose his cool as the side from Minnesota applied the game pressure. In other words, Dunn recorded an exceptional game and had the performance he would have liked to have as a lead guard, especially when one of his best scorers was “cooking”.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 5-5 FG, 5-7 FT, 17 MIN

Niederhauser was one of the surprise performances of the night, remaining perfect from the field, hitting the boards, and being aggressive. His energy off the bench gave the starters a big lift, and the Clippers needed that boost while the starters rested.

Kobe Sanders: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 3-5 FG, 2-4 3-PT FG, 2-3 FT, 24 MIN

Sanders has solid bench production for the Clippers by hitting open shots and being aggressive. His good shot selection helped keep Minnesota’s defense honest.

Brook Lopez: B-

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 2 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-5 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 26 MIN

Lopez anchored the paint defensively and made Minnesota think twice about attacking the rim. While his offense was limited, the spacing he provided still mattered, and his shot-blocking presence helped the Clippers control the interior for most of the night.

Jordan Miller: B-

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 4 AST, 1 TOV, 1-6 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 6-6 FT, 23 MIN

Miller was not very accurate, but made up for it with aggression in the paint and good passing. Even though he was struggling, he stayed involved and played well with the team.

Nicolas Batum: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 3 REB, 1 TOV, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 12 MIN

Batum was solid in the short time he was on the court. He made his only shot, defended, rotated, and overall did not complicate things. Just good old Batum.

TyTy Washington Jr.: C+

Game Stats: 2 AST, 2 STL, 4 MIN

Washington didn’t score, but he made his presence felt with good defense. He played well, although it was for a short time.

Dalano Banton: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 TOV, 1-2 FG, 4 MIN

Banton had little time to get into a rhythm, and it showed. He had a tough time getting involved, but with so little time, there is not a lot to judge.

Cam Christie: C-

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 AST, 1-4 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 10 MIN

It appears Christie’s consistency is becoming an issue, and perhaps this is what affected his influence and impact during this game.