3 Landing Spots For Chris Paul As Raptors Look To Move Veteran Before Trade Deadline

Chris Paul’s legendary 21-year NBA career took another dramatic turn today, as the Los Angeles Clippers officially traded the future Hall of Famer to the Toronto Raptors in a three-team deal that also sent Ochai Agbaji, a 2032 second-round pick, and cash to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania.

But in what has rapidly become the most surreal chapter of his career, Paul isn’t even required to report to Toronto, and Charania says the Raptors could still move him, or simply waive him, before the trade deadline hits tomorrow.

At age 40 and weighing a retirement decision, and with Charania’s reports indicating it’s far from certain he’ll play again this season, Paul’s next destination could rewrite the final pages of a Hall of Fame resume. With his elite playmaking days behind him but his leadership still coveted, we break down three potential suitors he could join to close out one of the most remarkable careers in history.

1. Houston Rockets

Chris Paul’s NBA story can come full circle with the Rockets emerging as a compelling landing spot. With Fred VanVleet sidelined for the season following a torn ACL, the Rockets find themselves desperately thin at the point. Paul’s familiarity with the organization and trusted vet status make this reunion seem very logical.

Head coach Ime Udoka’s defensive-first, physical system thrives on savvy decision-making, toughness, and discipline, all characteristics Paul still brings, even in limited minutes. While the Rockets’ young guards, such as Reed Sheppard and Amen Thompson, have shown flashes, none have demonstrated consistent command in late-game situations.

Paul, even at 20 MPG, can stabilize the second unit, reduce turnovers, and mentor a backcourt that needs real-world experience to develop. For a young team with championship aspirations, CP3’s presence could be the difference once the postseason arrives.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

If Chris Paul is to chase one more title, there’s no better place than Los Angeles. Pairing CP3 with LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves instantly upgrades the Lakers’ floor spacing and half-court execution. Paul’s elite feel for the game and uncanny ability to control pace would allow the Lakers to smooth out their offensive inconsistencies, especially off the bench.

Paul and LeBron have a unique chemistry built on mutual respect and competitive fire. They complement one another: Paul is the cerebral architect of the offense, LeBron the downhill force who demands attention. And given how small mistakes have cost L.A. in recent postseason exits, Paul’s clutch resume and defensive savvy could be useful.

Off the court and in the locker room, Paul’s presence would further the Lakers’ culture. He’s walked every step of the playoff gauntlet and understands what it takes to grind through adversity. The Lakers likely have one more ride with LeBron on the team, so why not add one more Hall of Fame veteran?

3. San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs present perhaps the most fascinating fit of all: a chance for Paul to return to San Antonio and help them grow. The Spurs have leaned into youth with Victor Wembanyama emerging as a generational talent. But alongside that star power, there’s a clear need for a seasoned floor general who can help shepherd young players and play behind De’Aaron Fox.

No doubt, 20 minutes a night alongside Wemby or off the bench with the second unit could create easier reads for San Antonio’s stars, allowing the offense to flow more cohesively. Paul doesn’t have to be a volume scorer to be valuable, and that’s why he is valuable.

But the real story in San Antonio would be mentorship. Wembanyama is already a transcendent talent. Imagine what he could learn from a point guard who has led every offense he’s touched for two decades. Paul’s final chapter could be less about numbers and more about legacy.