Laker Player Ratings: Six Players Score In Double-Digits But Still Can’t Top Thunder In 110-119 Loss

The Lakers didn’t lack scoring against Oklahoma City; they just couldn’t string together enough stops when it mattered. Six players hit double digits, the ball moved well for stretches, and the effort was mostly there, but the details slipped. Defensive rebounds turned into second chances, fouls piled up, and the Thunder slowly separated in the second half.

This also wasn’t a typical Lakers rotation night. Luka Doncic remained out, and Austin Reaves could still not return to the starting lineup as he continues to build rhythm after returning from injury. The lineup changes showed flashes, but against a deep, physical Thunder team, flashes weren’t enough.

Oklahoma City controlled the pace late and closed the door without their MVP available, and that ultimately led to their victory. Now, onto the Lakers player ratings.

LeBron James: A-

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 6 REB, 10 AST, 1 STL, 3 TOV, 9-17 FG, 0-4 3-PT FG, 4-6 FT, 36 MIN

LeBron tried his best to keep the Lakers steady, especially during the moments that Oklahoma City made some good runs. He calculated when to take over and when to get his teammates involved, and he even had to take the bulk of the workload during some stretches. The only downside was his outside shooting; the three-pointer just wasn’t falling for him, but his overall control of the game for the period that Los Angeles was in contention was longer than they probably deserved.

Marcus Smart: B+

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 7-16 FG, 4-7 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 29 MIN

Smart brought exactly what the Lakers needed on the perimeter. He hit timely threes, pushed the pace, and competed defensively all night. His shot-making kept Los Angeles alive during key stretches, and his toughness showed even when the Thunder started pulling away.

Austin Reaves: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 2 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 5 TOV, 6-14 FG, 1-5 3-PT FG, 3-3 FT, 29 MIN

Reaves played like someone who was easing his way back. The playmaking was there, and he got teammates involved, but turnovers and missed threes stalled several possessions. Starting clearly gave him reps, but the rhythm is still coming.

Rui Hachimura: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 5-8 FG, 2-5 3-PT FG, 33 MIN

Hachimura was efficient and decisive, which has become a theme lately. He didn’t force shots and made himself available when LeBron drew help. Defensively, he held his ground, though he wasn’t a major disruptor. A solid, workmanlike performance – not flashy, but useful.

Jaxson Hayes: B-

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 5-8 FG, 2-3 FT, 14 MIN

Hayes was able to get things done, despite his minutes being limited. He was able to finish strong at the basket and got the Lakers up and down the floor. He was a vertical threat, and even with limited minutes, he was most definitely a factor.

Jake LaRavia: B-

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-8 FG, 2-6 3-PT FG, 6-6 FT, 24 MIN

LaRavia was able to contribute some solid minutes for the Lakers, especially when getting to the free-throw line. Shot selection was questionable; however, he played confidently and embraced the contact. He had some strong moments defensively, though he was getting exploited by OKC by the end of the game.

Deandre Ayton: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 10 REB, 1 TOV, 3-5 FG, 0-3 FT, 29 MIN

Ayton played solidly with decent offensive rebounds, but with significant missed free-throw opportunities in a close game, his other efforts had very little impact on the game. Although he played defensively well, he was never a game-changing player.

Luke Kennard: C

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 3-5 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 24 MIN

Kennard got a couple of shots, but he never got going. Oklahoma City remained with him on defense, and he didn’t get anything going with movement. Just a laid-back game overall.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 2 TOV, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 17 MIN

Vanderbilt was very energetic defensively, which is exactly his main focus. He did make the game uncomfortable for Oklahoma City. But although offensively, the limitations were obvious, he still created a shift defensively early on in the second half.

Maxi Kleber: N/A

Game Stats: 5 MIN

Kleber’s stint was brief and mostly forgettable. He didn’t hurt the Lakers, but he didn’t help either, and his minutes felt more like a placeholder than a rotation role.