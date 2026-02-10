Warriors Player Ratings: Spencer Leads Team In Scoring As Balanced Effort Leads To 114-113 Win Against Grizzlies

Golden State didn’t dominate the night, and it wasn’t pretty for long stretches, but it was the kind of win that quietly matters in an 82-game season. The Warriors survived cold spells, turnovers, and the Grizzlies team that controlled the game for most of the night, yet still found a way to steal it late. It took patience, a few timely stops, and just enough shot-making when the margin got razor-thin.

Pat Spencer ended up leading the way on the scoreboard, but this wasn’t a one-man show. Contributions came from everywhere – starters, bench units, and even short bursts that changed momentum. It wasn’t flawless basketball, but it was connected basketball, and that was enough to escape with a 114-113 win.

Pat Spencer: A

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 8-13 FG, 1-5 3-PT FG, 0-2 FT, 32 MIN

Beyond the box score, Spencer’s poise almost stood out the most during the game. He played at his own speed, didn’t force any shots, and spun Memphis’s defense while making a pass to one of his teammates. He didn’t shoot well from the 3-point range, but it didn’t stop him from staying aggressive and penetrating. Overall, Spencer remained late-game focused. That was huge as they took a one-point lead late in the game.

Al Horford: A

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 7-12 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 1-1 FT, 26 MIN

Horford was the calming force off the bench. He spaced the floor, moved the ball without hesitation, and consistently made the right read. His rebounding helped flip possessions late, and his composure showed when the game tightened. This was veteran basketball at its cleanest.

Gui Santos: A-

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 4 TOV, 7-10 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 1-1 FT, 30 MIN

Gui Santos was sharp and remained so throughout the game. He was cutting successfully, finished through contact, and snagged rebounds when Golden State needed another attempt. Several turnovers did creep into the game; however, his activity level was so dominant in the game. This game did not feature highlight-worthy plays; however, Santos did a great job of ensuring everything was done properly and focusing on his job.

Moses Moody: B+

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 3 TOV, 3-5 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 8-9 FT, 28 MIN

Moody was a dangerous player, and even if he did not attempt a lot of shots, every one of his attempts was calculated and likely a great shot. He did well in attacking the defense when they were closing out, as he was able to draw several fouls. Moody was able to show great instincts when jumping the passing lane. This game featured many turnovers; however, Moody’s ability to put pressure on the defense was extremely helpful in securing a Golden State victory.

Brandin Podziemski: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 7-15 FG, 1-6 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 32 MIN

Podziemski stayed aggressive even when the outside shot wasn’t falling. He attacked the paint, kept the ball moving, and made several smart reads that don’t show up as assists. His confidence late helped steady the offense when things got tense.

Draymond Green: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 7 TOV, 5-7 FG, 4-6 3-PT FG, 24 MIN

Green’s night was a weird mix of efficient scoring and frustrating mistakes. The shooting was sharp, especially from deep, but the turnovers were loud and costly, often coming at the worst times. Defensively, he still brought energy and communication, but this felt like a game where his impact swung both ways. The Warriors survived the chaos rather than fed off it.

De’Anthony Melton: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 3-11 FG, 0-3 3-PT FG, 4-4 FT, 25 MIN

Melton struggled to find any shooting rhythm, especially from the perimeter. He stayed aggressive and did get to the line, but the missed jumpers stalled momentum at times. Defensively, he was solid enough, yet this felt like a night where his impact never fully materialized. Not a disaster – just uneven.

Gary Payton II: B

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-9 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 24 MIN

Payton’s defensive energy changed the feel of the game. He pressured ball handlers, jumped lanes, and created disruption when the Warriors needed stops. Offensively, it was hit-or-miss, but his effort never dipped. Those steals mattered in a one-point finish.

Will Richard: C+

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 4 REB, 2 TOV, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 15 MIN

Richard was limited offensively because he got some foul trouble and multiple turnovers. He made 1 shot to his name, and on top of that, he had other issues like turnovers. That meant, while Richard’s effort remained, the impact was not felt. Overall, it was a quiet night.

Quinten Post: N/A

Game Stats: 2 AST, 1 TOV, 5 MIN

Post didn’t get many opportunities, but he stayed within himself. He moved the ball, didn’t force shots, and played his role in a short stint. Limited impact, but no damage done.