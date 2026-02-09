Draymond Green On Lakers Acquiring Luke Kennard: “Defensively, How Do You Survive It”

Draymond Green didn’t mince words when discussing the Los Angeles Lakers’ decision to acquire Luke Kennard. Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, Green framed the move as a clear offensive upgrade while raising a blunt, unavoidable question about the other end of the floor.

“I think this is a good move by the Lakers. You add that shooting. I know they need more shooting on the perimeter. I think the one thing that people will question is, defensively, how do you survive it? You know, what your scheme is going to be if you’re JJ and different things.”

“But one thing for certain, Luke Kennard can come off pin downs. JJ can run plays for him to come off and shoot, and I think JJ will cherish and enjoy that. And then also just him on the wing with Luka creating for him, Bron creating for him, Austin creating for him.”

“I think this is a very good situation for Luke Kennard. You do worry about how it’s going to be on the defensive end, but offensively, I think this is definitely an upgrade for the Lakers and the shooting that is much needed for them. So ultimately, we’ll see how they fare.”

“We’ll see how it pans out for them. But overall, I think it’s a good pick, a good pickup for the Lakers.”

From a pure roster-need standpoint, Green’s assessment lines up with the numbers. The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to generate consistent perimeter volume all season, ranking 23rd in three-point attempts at 33.8 per game and 23rd in makes at 11.3. Their efficiency hasn’t compensated either, sitting 21st at 35.0%. Kennard directly addresses every one of those issues.

The veteran wing is averaging 8.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 53.8% from the field and a league-leading 49.7% from three-point range. He takes 3.3 threes per game and converts about 1.6, making him the most accurate high-usage shooter in the NBA this season. That gravity matters for a Lakers offense built around elite creators.

That offensive synergy was immediately visible. In his first game with the Lakers, Kennard scored 10 points with two rebounds and two assists, shooting 4-for-7 overall and 2-for-4 from deep. LeBron praised his quick decision-making and floor spacing afterward, while Kennard turned heads during warmups by drilling shot after shot from distance. By all accounts, the locker room buy-in has been instant.

Yet Green’s concern is not theoretical. The Lakers already juggle multiple players who need protection defensively, and Kennard adds another target for opposing offenses to hunt in switches.

That tension defines the Kennard trade. Offensively, he is exactly what the Lakers lacked. His shooting amplifies the gravity of their stars and raises the team’s ceiling in half-court execution. Defensively, he forces Redick to solve a puzzle with limited pieces.

Green ultimately landed on a balanced verdict. The move makes sense, the upgrade is real, and the fit offensively is undeniable. Whether it holds up when opponents start attacking matchups every possession will determine if this was simply helpful or genuinely transformative.