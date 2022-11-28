LeBron James Has Now Scored Over 45,000 Career Points In The Regular Season And Playoffs Combined

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James is currently playing the 20th season of his NBA career. But even at 37 years old, James continues to show any major signs of decline. He is taking more games off to take care of his body, but when he is on the court, there aren't many players better than the King.

James proved that by putting up a dominant performance against the San Antonio Spurs in the absence of Anthony Davis. James had 39 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 assists in 35 minutes of playing time. With that, LeBron has inched another step closer to surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's top scorer.

LeBron James Reaches Another Milestone

Most of the NBA community is focusing on LeBron James potentially getting ahead of Abdul-Jabbar in most regular season points scored by a player. But during that, they may have forgotten that LeBron already has the most regular season and playoffs points combined.

Speaking of which, LBJ has now scored more than 45,000 career points. To be precise, he now has 45,002 points to his name as of now. The second player on the list is Kareem, and he is at 44,149 points, so it doesn't feel like anyone will surpass James on this list anytime soon.

LeBron has had an amazing career so far in the NBA, and he doesn't seem to have any plans to retire anytime soon. Although James has a phenomenal playoffs resume, he wouldn't mind adding more accolades to it. For that to happen, the Los Angeles Lakers need to qualify for the postseason, unlike last season.

Even in his 20th NBA season, James seems to have no problem in putting up MVP-like numbers. If he can help the Lakers have one of the best records in the league this season, he may have a chance at winning another MVP award. After all, looking at the number of MVP points James has accumulated over the years, he certainly deserves more than four MVP awards.

Stats via Basketball Reference.