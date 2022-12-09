LeBron James Linked Up With Drake After Lakers Loss To Toronto Raptors

Credit: Fadeaway World

LeBron James was on the bench as the Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Toronto Raptors last night. The Lakers fought hard in the absence of both the King and Anthony Davis but stood no chance with just the lack of talent on their roster.

After the game, LeBron met up with Canadian rapper and good friend Drake and the pair shared a picture together. LeBron and Drake are friends and business partners, so LeBron was bound to meet up with him the one time in the year his Lakers travel to Toronto for a game against the Raptors.

Drake and LeBron both have paid respect to each other in various ways. LeBron is a massive fan of Drake's music and is often seen listening to it. Drake regularly shouts out LeBron on social media, with the pair also being Nike ambassadors together. LeBron has beaten down Drake's Raptors plenty of times in his career, so this friendship was formed out of an unlikely basketball rivalry.

Are The Lakers Going To Make The Playoffs This Season?

Failing to make the 2022 playoffs was a massive failure for the Lakers last season and they haven't looked like a playoff-caliber team this year either. Despite a current hot streak, the Lakers are 10-14 and need to go on more streaks to put themselves in a playoff position.

The expectations that the Lakers make a trade this month are extremely high, with the team allegedly shopping Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn with a first-round pick to improve the team. Russell Westbrook might still be on the trade block, but that hasn't been confirmed.

It's an interesting season in LA, with LeBron showing inconsistencies and Anthony Davis emerging as the No. 1 star on the team. They need to capitalize on this season because there's no telling how LeBron will play next year and whether AD will remain healthy.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.