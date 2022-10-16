LeBron James Once Explained Why He Won't Let His Kids Play American Football: "It's A Safety Thing. As A Parent, You Protect Your Kids As Much As Possible."

Skip to main content

LeBron James has had quite an impact on the game of basketball in his career. Ever since he made his debut in the league, LBJ has become the face of the league and has continued to defy the norm by performing in his prime for 19 years now. Given that he is showing no signs of slowing down, the record books continue to pile up for the 'Akron Hammer'.

While we might be seeing the twilight of a legendary career, it seems like James' name isn't going away from the NBA anytime soon, as both of his sons Bryce and Bronny James have shown promising signs in basketball. While Bronny has established himself as a shooting guard, Bryce seems to be following his father's footsteps playing in the small forward position.

LeBron James Once Explained Why He Wouldn't Allow His Kids To Play American Football

Although LeBron's kids have chosen to follow their father's legacy as a basketball player, things could have been a lot different if the two would have chosen football. But back in 2014, LeBron confessed that he wouldn't allow his kids to play football until high school because of their own safety.

"Only basketball, baseball and soccer are allowed in my house... We don't want them to play in our household right now until they understand how physical and how demanding the game is."

"But right now there's no need for it. There's enough sports they can play. They play basketball, they play soccer, they play everything else but football and hockey."

"It's a safety thing. As a parent, you protect your kids as much as possible. I don't think I'm the only one that's not allowing his kids to play football. It's just that I'm LeBron James and it gets put in the headlines for no reason."

8 years later, LeBron would be taking a sigh of relief seeing his kids take up basketball as their choice of sport. But there are many critics who have all their eyes fixated on critiquing both Bronny and Bryce James' games. Given that LeBron might not stop anytime soon, there is a real possibility that he might end up playing at least with one of his sons.

Still in his prime and almost winning the scoring title last season, Bron has solidified his status as one of the best players the league has ever seen, but this also means that there is a lot of pressure on both of his sons to replicate their father's success. Can the two James kids live up to the expectations? 

