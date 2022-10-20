Skip to main content

Los Angeles Clippers 'Considering' Bringing Kawhi Leonard Off The Bench To Start The Season

Los Angeles Clippers 'Considering' Bringing Kawhi Leonard Off The Bench To Start The Season

The Los Angeles Clippers will make their long-awaited debut in the 2022-23 NBA season when they face off against the Los Angeles Lakers, who come off losing their season opener against the defending champions Golden State Warriors

Now, the Purple and Gold have to get past another big challenge in the Clippers, arguably the second-biggest favorites to come out of the Western Conference next year. But first, they need to get everybody healthy and ready to go. 

Kawhi Leonard is making his return tonight, but he could have a different role than everybody thought when he makes his official debut after missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season. 

Los Angeles Clippers 'Considering' Bringing Kawhi Leonard Off The Bench To Start The Season

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Klaw could start the season as a bench player, as the Clippers want to manage his minutes on the court. Leonard has always been involved in these experiments, as he was one of the most famous players who used load management a couple of seasons ago. 

Los Angeles Clippers have been considering the possibility of bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench to start the season in order to manage his minutes, league sources tell @YahooSports.

The Los Angeles Clippers have a deep roster, and they should be ok to face the Lakers tonight. It's unclear for how long the Clips will keep this strategy, as they want to take care of Leonard and protect him at all costs. After suffering a season-ending injury in 2021, they are very cautious with the way they handle these situations. 

The first edition of the battle of Los Angeles promises a lot, with the Clippers trying to start their season with a win and the Lakers looking to bounce back after succumbing to the Warriors on Tuesday. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Clippers 'Considering' Bringing Kawhi Leonard Off The Bench To Start The Season
NBA Media

Los Angeles Clippers 'Considering' Bringing Kawhi Leonard Off The Bench To Start The Season

By Orlando Silva
Ben Simmons
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Says Ben Simmons Doesn't Have A Killer Mentality: "He Is Nothing But A Family Dog, A Good Golden Retriever!”

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Set Up A Team Dinner For The Entire Nets Roster To Bond With His Teammates After Rocky Offseason

By Nico Martinez
Rob Pelinka
NBA Media

Jay Williams Blasts Rob Pelinka Over The Lakers' Lack Of Shooters: "I’m Not Paying Rob Pelinka To Try, I’m Paying You To Do It!"

By Orlando Silva
Rudy Gobert
NBA Media

Timberwolves Star Rudy Gobert Speaks Out On Facing His Old Team For the First Time: "It's Definitely Gonna Be Weird."

By Nico Martinez
Luka Doncic Hilariously Confirms Rumor That He Has Gotten Quicker This Offseason: "Ask The Guys Who Have Been In Practice."
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Luka Doncic Will Be The MVP This Season: "He's An International Figure..."

By Nico Martinez
Paul Pierce Shows Off A Wild Birthday Cake With Nude Girl That His Friends Got Him: "Happy Birthday Habibi"
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Shows Off A Wild Birthday Cake With Nude Girl That His Friends Got Him: "Happy Birthday Habibi"

By Orlando Silva
USATSI_19262271
NBA Media

NBA Fans Blast Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In Just 23 Minutes With Only 4 Points: "This is The Real Disaster. We Waited For 1 Year To See This?"

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Breaks His Silence On 4 Point Nets Debut: "I Think I Was Just Too Excited."

By Nico Martinez
Steven Adams Grabbed His Teammate's Towel And Gave It To Ja Morant: "Even Ja Was Confused But He Ain’t Wanna Say Nothing Either"
NBA Media

Steven Adams Grabbed His Teammate's Towel And Gave It To Ja Morant: "Even Ja Was Confused But He Ain’t Wanna Say Nothing Either"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Edwards Roasts Teammate Rudy Gobert Because He No Longer Has The Chance To Dunk On Him: "I’m Happy He’s On My Team - For His Sake."
NBA Media

Anthony Edwards Roasts Teammate Rudy Gobert Because He No Longer Has The Chance To Dunk On Him: "I’m Happy He’s On My Team - For His Sake."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Would Be A Huge Success For The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Would Be A Huge Success For The Los Angeles Lakers This Season

By Aaron Abhishek
Michael Jordan On Facing Against Magic Johnson And The Lakers In The 1991 NBA Finals: "If You Are Gonna Make A Statement, You Have To Make A Statement Against The Best."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan On Facing Against Magic Johnson And The Lakers In The 1991 NBA Finals: "If You Are Gonna Make A Statement, You Have To Make A Statement Against The Best."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Malika Andrews Didn't Like When Ja Morant Said Stephen Curry Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA: "She Really Hates The Warriors."
NBA Media

Malika Andrews Didn't Like When Ja Morant Said Stephen Curry Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA: "She Really Hates The Warriors."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Performance Against Kevin Durant And Brooklyn Nets: "He Is Back"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Zion Williamson's Performance Against Kevin Durant And Brooklyn Nets: "He Is Back"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA 2022-23: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

NBA 2022-23: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Aaron Abhishek