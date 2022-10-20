Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Clippers will make their long-awaited debut in the 2022-23 NBA season when they face off against the Los Angeles Lakers, who come off losing their season opener against the defending champions Golden State Warriors.

Now, the Purple and Gold have to get past another big challenge in the Clippers, arguably the second-biggest favorites to come out of the Western Conference next year. But first, they need to get everybody healthy and ready to go.

Kawhi Leonard is making his return tonight, but he could have a different role than everybody thought when he makes his official debut after missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season.

Los Angeles Clippers 'Considering' Bringing Kawhi Leonard Off The Bench To Start The Season

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Klaw could start the season as a bench player, as the Clippers want to manage his minutes on the court. Leonard has always been involved in these experiments, as he was one of the most famous players who used load management a couple of seasons ago.

Los Angeles Clippers have been considering the possibility of bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench to start the season in order to manage his minutes, league sources tell @YahooSports.

The Los Angeles Clippers have a deep roster, and they should be ok to face the Lakers tonight. It's unclear for how long the Clips will keep this strategy, as they want to take care of Leonard and protect him at all costs. After suffering a season-ending injury in 2021, they are very cautious with the way they handle these situations.

The first edition of the battle of Los Angeles promises a lot, with the Clippers trying to start their season with a win and the Lakers looking to bounce back after succumbing to the Warriors on Tuesday.