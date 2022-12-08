Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade

Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to go full steam as the NBA trade window opens up and the front office reportedly discussed a potential three-team trade with the New York Knicks.

While the Lakers have already set things in motion by waiving Matt Ryan, the Knicks, placed ninth in the East with a 12-13 run were reported to bolster their roster as well. 

NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the two teams were in talks involving a three-team trade and even named some players in the mix.

@IanBegley reports that the Knicks and Lakers recently touched base on a 3-team trade: "It seems like this rotation is here to stay, with McBride in, Derrick Rose out, Cam Reddish out, Evan Fournier out. You can expect to hear those players' names come up in trade rumors"

This comes on the back of reports that Cam Reddish and his representatives were looking at the trade market for a new home.

Cam Reddish Denies Any Knowledge Of A Trade Request

One of the names Ian Begley mentioned was Cam Reddish, who seems to have fallen out of the rotation favor for the Knicks. He was a scratch against the Atlanta Hawks and was DNP against the Cleveland Cavaliers as well.

In his first media session following since warming the bench, Reddish denied any knowledge of the trade, although it was reported in September that he wanted out. Per SNY:

“Y’all seem to know more than me. I don’t know what you’re talking about. I haven’t requested a trade or anything like that.”

The forward has been part of speculated trade packages. With his future in New York uncertain, the chatter about his next destination will only continue to grow.  

According to New York Daily News, head coach Tom Thibodeau said it was about what suited the team best.

”It’s not just on Cam, it’s on our team. What gives our team the best chance? And so I’d say those are coaching decisions; to decide to go from a 10-man rotation to nine because you feel like it [gives] the team the best chance to succeed. That’s why you do it. You always have to put the team first. So there’s a lot of sacrifices that need to be made by a team. But we’re always going to put what we feel is best for the team first.”

Thibodeau's thoughts hint at the Knicks' willingness to trade Reddish, but much of that becomes clearer as the December 15 date approaches. On the game front, the Knicks play the Charlotte Hornets in an away fixture and later host the Sacramento Kings.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade

By Aaron Abhishek
3 Players The Charlotte Hornets Could Trade This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Players The Charlotte Hornets Could Trade This Season

By Aaron Abhishek
Kevin Durant Stopped Golden State Warriors’ Recruiting Presentation After Only 10 Minutes: “I Don’t Need To See This Stuff.”
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Stopped Golden State Warriors’ Recruiting Presentation After Only 10 Minutes: “I Don’t Need To See This Stuff.”

By Orlando Silva
10 NBA Trades That Should Have Happened In 2022
NBA

10 NBA Trades That Should Have Happened In 2022

By Nick Mac
The NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Before Turning 20 Years Old
NBA

The NBA Players Who Scored The Most Points Before Turning 20 Years Old

By Nick Mac
Early Prediction Of The All-NBA First Teams For The 2022-23 Season: Positionless Teams Could See New Faces
NBA

Early Prediction Of The All-NBA First Teams For The 2022-23 Season: Positionless Teams Could See New Faces

By Eddie Bitar
WNBA Star Brittney Griner Finally Being Freed From Russian Prison
NBA Media

WNBA Star Brittney Griner Finally Being Freed From Russian Prison

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kyle Kuzma Says He Is A Better Player Right Now Because He Doesn't Play Behind LeBron James And Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Says He Is A Better Player Right Now Because He Doesn't Play Behind LeBron James And Anthony Davis

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin Joins Fadeaway World For An Exclusive Interview: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greatness, 2021 Championship And More
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin Joins Fadeaway World For An Exclusive Interview: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greatness, 2021 Championship And More

By Nick Mac
A Blockbuster Trade Between The Lakers And Bulls Could Be Perfect For Both Teams
NBA Trade Rumors

A Blockbuster Trade Between The Lakers And Bulls Could Be Perfect For Both Teams

By Aaron Abhishek
Gilbert Arenas Reveals How Smart Kobe Bryant Was With Trash-Talking: "So You Just Gonna Be A One-Sided Player?"
NBA Media

Gilbert Arenas Reveals How Smart Kobe Bryant Was With Trash-Talking: "So You Just Gonna Be A One-Sided Player?"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Dennis Rodman Purposely Got Ejected From A Bulls Game To Go To Dinner With Mike Tyson, But The Boxing Legend Didn't Show Up Because It Was Past His Bedtime
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Purposely Got Ejected From A Bulls Game To Go To Dinner With Mike Tyson, But The Boxing Legend Didn't Show Up Because It Was Past His Bedtime

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Stephen Curry Picking Himself Over Michael Jordan, LeBron James And Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Stephen Curry Picking Himself Over Michael Jordan, LeBron James And Kobe Bryant

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson Calling The Boston Celtics The Best Team In The League
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson Calling The Boston Celtics The Best Team In The League

By Aaron Abhishek
Fans React To Brittney Griner Coming Home After 10 Months Of Being In Prison
NBA Media

Fans React To Brittney Griner Coming Home After 10 Months Of Being In Prison

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"
NBA Media

Larry Bird Used To Come In The Locker Rooms With Full Confidence: "Hey Mop Boy, Go Run And Find The Scoring Record In This Building"

By Aikansh Chaudhary