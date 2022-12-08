Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to go full steam as the NBA trade window opens up and the front office reportedly discussed a potential three-team trade with the New York Knicks.

While the Lakers have already set things in motion by waiving Matt Ryan, the Knicks, placed ninth in the East with a 12-13 run were reported to bolster their roster as well.

NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the two teams were in talks involving a three-team trade and even named some players in the mix.

@IanBegley reports that the Knicks and Lakers recently touched base on a 3-team trade: "It seems like this rotation is here to stay, with McBride in, Derrick Rose out, Cam Reddish out, Evan Fournier out. You can expect to hear those players' names come up in trade rumors"

This comes on the back of reports that Cam Reddish and his representatives were looking at the trade market for a new home.

Cam Reddish Denies Any Knowledge Of A Trade Request

One of the names Ian Begley mentioned was Cam Reddish, who seems to have fallen out of the rotation favor for the Knicks. He was a scratch against the Atlanta Hawks and was DNP against the Cleveland Cavaliers as well.

In his first media session following since warming the bench, Reddish denied any knowledge of the trade, although it was reported in September that he wanted out. Per SNY:

“Y’all seem to know more than me. I don’t know what you’re talking about. I haven’t requested a trade or anything like that.”

The forward has been part of speculated trade packages. With his future in New York uncertain, the chatter about his next destination will only continue to grow.

According to New York Daily News, head coach Tom Thibodeau said it was about what suited the team best.

”It’s not just on Cam, it’s on our team. What gives our team the best chance? And so I’d say those are coaching decisions; to decide to go from a 10-man rotation to nine because you feel like it [gives] the team the best chance to succeed. That’s why you do it. You always have to put the team first. So there’s a lot of sacrifices that need to be made by a team. But we’re always going to put what we feel is best for the team first.”

Thibodeau's thoughts hint at the Knicks' willingness to trade Reddish, but much of that becomes clearer as the December 15 date approaches. On the game front, the Knicks play the Charlotte Hornets in an away fixture and later host the Sacramento Kings.

