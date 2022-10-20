Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: LeBron James Is 'Day To Day', Anthony Davis Has Back Problem But He Is Probable, Dennis Schroder And Thomas Bryant Are Out

The Los Angeles Lakers started their 2022-23 NBA season against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. Ahead of the matchup, most expected the Warriors to dominate the Lakers, and that's what happened. After four quarters of action, the Warriors ended up winning the matchup with a score of 123-109.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook all had decent performances, but it wasn't enough to stop the Dubs on their tracks. One of the biggest reasons behind it was a lackluster performance from the bench of the Lakers.

At the end of the day, the Purple and Gold are already struggling with injuries, and as we mentioned earlier, it was reflected in the underwhelming performance of the bench. Following their defeat against the Warriors, the Lakers face off against the Los Angeles Clippers next.

The Lakers Still Have Three Players Listed Out Due To Injuries

According to the latest injury reports, Dennis Schroder (thumb injury), Thomas Bryant (thumb injury), and Troy Brown Jr. (back injury) will stay out.

On the other hand, LeBron James (foot) and Anthony Davis (back injury) are still listed as probable for the Lakers' important battle against the Los Angeles Clippers.

One good news for the Lakers is that Russell Westbrook is now 100% healthy. He was previously listed as probable due to a hamstring injury. Russ believed that he picked up that injury due to coming off the bench. As unbelievable as it may sound, that's the actual reason that Brodie gave for his injury.

Well, he started against the Warriors and had a decent game. Keeping that in mind, the Lakers may once again start Westbrook against the Clippers. But can Russ and co. lead the Lakers to their first victory of the season? That remains a huge question ahead of the Thursday night game.

