Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Brooklyn Nets: LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Day-To-Day

The Los Angeles Lakers will play their second consecutive game without LeBron James when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at home on Sunday.

James's adductor strain that he suffered in the loss against the Los Angeles Clippers saw him listed as day-to-day, and reports of him missing the clash against the Sacramento Kings and the Nets did the rounds soon after.

This will be the third game he misses in what has been a turbulent season for the Lakers. After their fifth straight loss came against the Kings, they are in a hole that they dug themselves into, and the climb gets a bit tougher without the 37-year-old in the mix.

The onus will be on Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook again to deliver, and while they did contribute on the offense front, Los Angeles' pesky defense which was a plus in the initial stages of the season, has been erratic of late, costing them games that were in their grasp.

Ahead of their clash against Brooklyn who is on a 4-2 run after a disastrous start, here's a look at the Lakers' injury report.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James And Anthony Davis Listed As Day-To-Day

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been part of the Lakers' injury report since the start of the season. While the veteran has had issues with his foot, Davis's back has been dodgy since the preseason, but he has been on the floor for Los Angeles, missing just a single game.

ESPN listed both the superstars as day-to-day, although it is likely that James will only return against the Detroit Pistons. Davis is more or less a certainty to start against Kevin Durant and Co.

Dennis Schroder (thumb), Thomas Bryant (thumb), and Cole Swider (foot) will miss the skirmish. They are yet to suit up for the Lakers since the start of the season. The rest of the unit will be part of the game against the Nets. 

The Lakers are currently 2-10 and placed 14th in the West. They will look to regain the momentum that appeared briefly when they won their two games after a 0-5 start to the season.

