James Worthy And Robert Horry Absolutely Slammed The Lakers After They Lost To The Kings

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers' sorry run continued as they were pipped by the Sacramento Kings, earning the wrath of former Lakers James Worthy and Robert Horry. The loss marks their fifth in a row as they went down 120-114 to Sacramento.

With LeBron James missing the game due to an adductor strain, the onus was on Anthony Davis (24 points and 14 rebounds) and Russell Westbrook (21 points and 11 assists), but despite their contributions, Los Angeles was outclassed by some brilliance from De'Aaron Fox in the fourth quarter.

Worthy and Horry took the side to task after the game and took shots at some of the celebrations and how they were unacceptable given their woeful campaign so far.

James Worthy: "I'm not a fan of people rocking the cradle."

Robert Horry: "When you're the worst team in the league you can't do that."

The duo was referring to the celebration that Russell Westbrook has bought out quite a few times he's swished the ball in, and felt it was unacceptable, especially when looked at the way they have fared so far.

The Los Angeles Lakers Horror Show Continues

While the Los Angeles Lakers weren't necessarily favorites to start off their 2022-23 run on a brilliant note, not many predicted their season to go south this early.

With the loss to the Kings, the Lakers are 2-10 and are placed 14th in the West and tied with the Houston Rockets, who have the same record. The record also sees them tied with the 1957-58 and 2015-16 squads for the worst start in franchise history.

Speaking about the loss, coach Darvin Ham echoed what Russell Westbrook did in one of the post-game pressers earlier, urging them to compete. Per ESPN:

“As a staff we have to continue to grind it out and work and find the combinations to make it work. We had the game down there to the end. We had some bad fouls and turnovers. At the end of the day we have to be on the same page and compete.”

The Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets next, followed by hosting the Indiana Pacers at home. James is expected to return to the skirmish against the latter.

