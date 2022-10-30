Skip to main content

Luka Doncic Calls Luguentz Dort A 'Top 3' Defender In The NBA

Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks suffered a painful defeat on Saturday night against the young Oklahoma City Thunder team. The Mavs made history in the process becoming only the second team in nearly 10,000 games to lose a match while leading by 16+ points and 4 minutes on the clock. 

It was a huge meltdown for them, who have gotten used to being on the other side of these bad feats. The Thunder put up a good fight and ultimately got the win, dropping the Mavs to 2-3 in the young 2022-23 NBA season. 

Luka led his team with 31 points to go along with 16 rebounds and 10 assists, which still wasn't enough to get past the Thunder. After the game was over, Jason Kidd threw shade at Christian Wood for his performance late in the game, but Luka believes he had some responsibility in this defeat. 

In the post-game conference, Luka claimed he wasn't sharp when taking shots late in the game, taking the blame for the loss. Moreover, when asked about Luguentz Dort, his primary defender for the night, Doncic had nothing but great things to say about the Canadian player. 

"He's a great defender. He's one of the top 3 defenders in the NBA. It's really tough to play against him, so he's been doing incredible jobs since I've been here," Doncic said following the game. 

Lu Dort keeps earning praise for his defense. Whenever he goes out there, he's ready to make hard life for rivals. Doncic put up 31 points last night, but it wasn't that easy for the young superstar. Days after dominating another big player like Ja Morant, he struggled against a weaker team.

Dort is one of the best at what he does, which is why the Thunder rewarded him with a big contract this offseason. 

The Oklahoma City Thunder have something great in hand. Besides Shai Gilgeous-Alexander thriving on offense, they have a solid defender in Dort. This team has everything to be successful in the future, as long as their core stays together. Now, when they aren't expected to compete, they were a nightmare for Luka and co., meaning that the future is very bright for this franchise. 

